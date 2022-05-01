Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan claim last-gasp win in Kerry

Callum Devine and Noel O'Sullivan in their VW Polo during Round 4 of the Rally of the Lakes 2022 of the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship in Killarney, Kerry. Photo by Philip Fitzpatrick/Sportsfile

1 May 2022; Callum Devine and Noel O'Sullivan after driving in their VW Polo to win the Rally of the Lakes 2022 round 4 of the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship celebrates in Killarney, Kerry. Photo by Philip Fitzpatrick/Sportsfile

The Derry-Kerry combination of Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan scored a last-stage win in the International Rally of the Lakes based on Killarney, with their VW Polo taking charge when long time leaders Alastair Fisher and Gordon Noble slid off the road into retirement.

Devine and O’Sullivan were quickest on Saturday’s opening stage but the Fisher-Noble pairing went ahead on stage two and remained there for all of the next twelve stages, with Devine always within range to mount a challenge.

Overnight, the lead was just seven seconds, and as they duelled for supremacy, that margin was reduced stage by stage leaving the two rivals 3.1 seconds apart as they lined up for the final showdown.

It was Fisher who wilted under the pressure, unable to continue after a small error, leaving a delighted Motorsport Ireland Academy driver to celebrate his second International success.

Acesigns Irish Tarmac Championship leader Josh Moffett was promoted to second place following Fisher’s disappointment, with Ulster crew Jonny Greer and Niall Burns completing the leaderboard.

KILLARNEY & DISTRICT M C INTERNATIONAL RALLY OF THE LAKES AT KILLARNEY (ROUND 4 OF ACESIGNS IRISH TARMAC RALLY CHAMPIONSHIP):

1 Callum Devine/Noel O’Sullivan (Polo R5) 1h 39m 55s,

2 Josh Moffett/Andy Hayes (Hyundai i20 R5) 1h 41m 04s,

3 Jonny Greer/Niall Burns (Citroen C3) 1h 41m 14s,

4 Meirion Evans/Jonathan Jackson (Polo R5) 1h 41m 42s,

5 Daniel Cronin/Shane Buckley (Polo R5) 1h 42m 05s,

6 Cathan McCourt/Liam Moynihan (Fabia R5) 1h 42m 52s,

7 David Guest/Jonathan McGrath (Fiesta) 1h 45m 33s,

8 Enda O’Brien/John Butler (Polo R5) 1h 45m 46s,

9 Jason Mitchell/Paddy McCrudden (Fiesta) 1h 46m 48s,

10 Keith Lyons/J J Cremin (Fiesta) 1h 47m 38s.

NATIONAL CATEGORY

1 Rob Duggan/Ger Conway (Escort) 1h 43m 51s,

2 Kevin Eves/Chris Melly (Corolla) 1h 44m 39s,

3 Conor Murphy/Sean Collins (Escort) 1h 46m 53s.