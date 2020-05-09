| 11°C Dublin

Bravery and brilliance of three fallen heroes still echoes 50 years later

Eamonn Sweeney

&lsquo;On the podium, Jochen Rindt wept as he accepted the trophy from Princess Grace after what race engineer Herbie Blash called &ldquo;the race of his life.&rdquo;&rsquo; Photo: Victor Blackman/Getty Images Expand

This morning 50 years ago an Austrian, a New Zealander and a Swede woke up and prepared to drive in the world's most famous Grand Prix. For one man it would be his finest hour in Formula 1, for one his final bow and for another his first.

The Austrian was Jochen Rindt, brought up in Graz by his grandparents after his mother and father had been killed in an Allied air raid on Hamburg in 1942 when he was one year old. Fancied as a world title contender before the season started, he had failed to score in his first two championship races of the season and began in an unfancied eighth place on the grid.

Yet that Sunday Rindt gave a scintillating performance to work his way through the field. In the final quarter of the race he continually broke lap records to cut the gap between leader Jack Brabham and himself down from nine seconds to virtually nothing.

