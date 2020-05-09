Bravery and brilliance of three fallen heroes still echoes 50 years later

This morning 50 years ago an Austrian, a New Zealander and a Swede woke up and prepared to drive in the world's most famous Grand Prix. For one man it would be his finest hour in Formula 1, for one his final bow and for another his first.

The Austrian was Jochen Rindt, brought up in Graz by his grandparents after his mother and father had been killed in an Allied air raid on Hamburg in 1942 when he was one year old. Fancied as a world title contender before the season started, he had failed to score in his first two championship races of the season and began in an unfancied eighth place on the grid.

Yet that Sunday Rindt gave a scintillating performance to work his way through the field. In the final quarter of the race he continually broke lap records to cut the gap between leader Jack Brabham and himself down from nine seconds to virtually nothing.

At the last corner on the last lap the pressure exerted proved too much for Brabham who skidded off the track as he tried to repel Rindt. On the podium, Rindt wept as he accepted the trophy from Princess Grace after what his race engineer Herbie Blash called "the race of his life".

The New Zealander was Bruce McLaren, who as a driver had been good enough to finish third in the Formula 1 World Championship and win the Le Mans 24 hour race. But he had an even greater talent for tactics and organisation and his lasting legacy would be the team he'd founded and which had finished third in the previous year's world constructors' championship.

McLaren had won Monaco in 1962 but things didn't work out for him eight years later and he had to retire with a suspension problem after 19 laps. There was some consolation in the fourth place for his teammate Denny Hulme which kept the team joint top of the championship.

The Swede was Ronnie Peterson, a former European Formula Two and Formula Three champion making his debut in the big leagues. Starting 12th on the grid for the low budget March team, Peterson illustrated his promise by finishing seventh, just one place outside the points.

Rindt's Monaco tour de force set him up for a magnificent season. Replacing the Lotus 49C with the revolutionary new Lotus 72, his successive victories in the Dutch, French, German and British Grands Prix gave him a practically unassailable lead by the time of the Italian race at Monza in September.

During practice at Monza a broken brake shaft sent Rindt's car off the road and into some poorly installed crash barriers where he suffered fatal injuries to his throat. His best friend and great rival Jackie Stewart recalled, "They told me he was at the medical centre and I ran down there. Jochen was lying in the back of an open pick-up truck, in his overalls, and he was dead. I knew that immediately."

Rindt's lead was so great that although his death took place with four races still left he became Formula 1's only posthumous world champion. Lotus cars were as dangerous as they were brilliant and on signing for the team the previous year Rindt had declared, "At Lotus, I can either be world champion or die". In the end he did both.

Bruce McLaren had died five days after Monaco. Testing the new McLaren M8D, developed for the Can Am sports cars series, he went off the track at Goodwood and was killed instantly. The team he'd founded would go on to win eight constructors' titles, second only to Ferrari, and provide world titles for Emerson Fittipaldi, James Hunt, Niki Lauda, Alain Prost, Ayrton Senna, Mika Hakkinen and Lewis Hamilton.

Peterson lived up to the promise displayed in his debut at Monaco. The following year he finished second in the World Championship to Stewart. Driving for Lotus he won seven races in 1973 and 1974, Monaco among them. In 1978, wins in South Africa and Austria left him in second place overall with a chance of overhauling teammate Mario Andretti going into the third last race of the season, the Italian Grand Prix.

As the cars prepared to do battle at Monza, an allegedly botched start signal led to chaos on the grid. Peterson's car was struck by Hunt and crashed hard into the safety barriers. Though pulled from the burning vehicle, the Swede had suffered 27 fractures to his leg and feet.

The injuries resulted in an embolism which led to kidney failure. At 9.55am the following morning he was pronounced dead at a Milan hospital. Peterson was 34 when he died, McLaren was 32, Rindt had been just 28.

Those were deadly years in motor racing. Peterson's death was the 13th at a Formula 1 event in ten years. By comparison, Jules Bianchi's death in the 2014 Japanese Grand Prix was the first fatality since that of Senna 20 years previously.

The improvements in safety owed a lot to the work of the Grand Prix Drivers Association (GPDA) in which Rindt had been a prominent figure. Only a month before his death he and teammate Graham Hill had represented the GPDA as they forced the switching of the German Grand Prix to Hockenheim from what they considered an unsafe track at Nurburgring.

That young men would willingly participate in such a dangerous sport can seem hard to comprehend. Yet the words of the drivers themselves give a hint as to what drove them. "Nobody knows how long he will live," Rindt once said, "Because of this you have to do as much as you can as fast as you can."

Writing about the death, in a 1964 crash in Australia, of one of his team's co-founders Timmy Mayer, McLaren wrote: "Who is to say he had not seen more, done more and learned more in his few years than many people do in a lifetime? To do something well is so worthwhile, trying to do it better cannot be foolhardy. It would be a waste of life to do nothing with one's ability for I feel that life is measured in achievement, not in years alone."

This may be an alien attitude to most of us. And it perhaps ignores the damage inflicted on those left behind, like Ronnie Peterson's widow Barbro who committed suicide nine years after his death and was survived by a daughter, Nina, named after the widow of Jochen Rindt.

Yet only a fool would deny the heroism of men who may have been the bravest ever to enter the sporting arena and whose brilliance still echoes down the years.

You wonder what they might have been thinking of as they woke that Sunday morning 50 years ago and faced into that race which would prove a landmark for each man.

God rest them all, the Austrian, the New Zealander and the Swede.