Big weekend ahead for Max Hart at Donington Park as he eyes next move in saloon car racing career

The last weekend in August will be one of the most important in the fledgling motorsport journey of Wicklow’s Max Hart as he heads for Donington Park and the last two races of the 2021 TCR UK Championship.

Hart’s progression through the motorsport ranks has not been the standard story of karting from a young age followed by single seaters at home, before graduating to racing overseas. Limited budgets have meant that the young Irish driver has had to be inventive in deciding his route, as he sets his sights on a full time career in international saloon car racing.

The younger Max did not have a family background in motorsport to help him find his way, but he always had an interest in driving and in pushing his limits. Those limits were mainly tested around the fields at his house in off-road buggies, which along with a single season of cadet karting, were his only motorsport experiences.

Read More

With an eye on going racing, the buggies were sold when Max was 15 and the money was used to pay for a test at Kirkistown in a Formula Vee single seater. The short-lived outing provided Max with one of his best lessons.

“I crashed on my first lap and did enough damage to end my test day and it was probably the best thing that could have happened to me," Max said. “After that first day I knew what I wanted to do, but I also realised that I was going to have to apply myself and take things more seriously if I was going to get there”.

As he was too young to race, a couple of test days were organised and once he turned 16 he was straight into the deep end with a half season in Formula Vee. Max raced just three times in 2017, finishing twice and taking his first ‘Star of Tomorrow’ novice championship podium.

Returning to Formula Vee for 2018, the Baltinglass native’s potential began to come through as he won eight races from 12 starts, earning himself the championship and the prize of a free race weekend at Brands Hatch in a more powerful single-seater. The resultant second place at Brands, with no testing, convinced him and the team that he needed to do a full UK season in 2019.

Expand Close Max Hart during the 2021 TCR UK championship / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Max Hart during the 2021 TCR UK championship

So 2019 was a big year for the young lad, who less than two years earlier was turning his first laps in a racing car, as he took in a full UK season, raced in Formula 4 in Asia and tested a Formula 3 car. The UK season produced two wins, loads of podiums and second in the championship and led to an invitation to try out the Asian F4 car.

A trip to the Malaysian Grand Prix track, Sepang, was a huge step up from anything Max had raced before but he coped brilliantly to take home a third place from the last of four races. His performance led to an offer of a Formula 3 test at Silverstone and it looked like Hart’s single-seater career was really taking off.

Back home in Ireland at the end of 2019, there was a realisation that the huge cost of progressing in single-seater racing was going to be a problem, possibly informed by the enormous cost of replacing a broken front wing in Malaysia, so a new plan was formed.

“Saloon racing is relatively affordable and has a strong career path if you have the talent and can get manufacturer backing. My time in single-seaters proved to me that my career would be very short if I continued that way, with the lower end of the budget to do a British Formula 3 season coming in at over €300,000,” Max said.

“In January 2020 I went to the Autosport show in Birmingham with my manager Noel Roddy and we spoke to a number of people, including Stuart Lyons from TCR UK and Maximum Motorsport. TCR is a worldwide series and the cars are used in regional series as well as the World Touring Car Championship. There is lots of manufacturer involvement and support so we quickly decided to test one of the cars.”

The test at Oulton Park made up Max’s mind and when the Covid-delayed series got underway in late 2020, he took seven podiums from seven races and won the final race of the season.

Hart was back again in 2021 but this time with support from Hyundai and got off to a flying start. Two wins at the opening event of the season should have given the young Wicklow driver the series lead but an extremely harsh technical infringement penalty dropped him to second in race two.

Expand Close Max Hart during the 2021 TCR UK championship / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Max Hart during the 2021 TCR UK championship

Max explained the penalty: “Wheel spacers are allowed to be used on the front wheels with a maximum thickness of 4mm. My car had a legal amount of spacing on the front wheels but because the spacing was made up by two 2mm spacers instead of a single 4mm one, I was penalised.”

A non-finish in race one at the next event dropped him to fifth in the standings and he has been up against it ever since. Five podiums from the next eight races moved Max up to fourth and helped him back into contention, enabling him to go to Donington’s finale with a strong chance of second in the series and an outside shot at the championship.

“I’m going to Donington to do the best I can and hopefully give myself a chance. All I can do is try to win all three races and hope that the other drivers involved drop points. The championship is important to me but if I don’t win the title it’s not the end of the world as my eyes are already on the next step on the ladder”.

Despite changing to saloon racing on cost grounds, the budget to continue is still quite hefty and Hart feels that it is only feasible for him if he can get a manufacturer fully behind him. The support he has received from Hyundai has helped enormously with his UK season and has also led to an opportunity to test with a TCR Europe team after the conclusion of his UK season.

“The test will be a big opportunity for me as I aim to move up to the European series as a stepping stone to the world championship. Like most drivers nowadays, I will prepare for the test on the simulator I have at home, courtesy of Digital Motorsport, and my aim is to impress Hyundai and the team enough to become part of their Junior Driver programme.

"Even if I don’t get that level of support, I still intend progressing to the European series and to do so I’ll have to find a budget of around €150,000. The budget still sounds massive but it’s half the cost of British F3, to race on a much bigger stage, around some of the best tracks in Europe, in front of a host of manufacturers who can be the key to a full-time career.”

Max Hart’s progress so far stacks up well when compared to his rivals, many of whom have been racing non-stop since they were eight years old.

The progress he has made in three full and two half seasons racing has been phenomenal, but each step up the ladder will become more challenging, both on and off the track, as he has to find bigger budgets and battle with stronger competition.

So far the move to saloon racing has proved to be the right one for Max Hart - now all he needs is that elusive manufacturer backing that has made the careers of so many before him.