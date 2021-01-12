Australian and Chinese Grands Prix races postponed as Formula 1 bosses revamp calendar

The Chinese and Australian Grand Prix races have been postponed. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Formula One One bosses have unveiled a revamped calendar following the postponements of the Australian and Chinese Grands Prix.

The traditional curtain-raiser at Melbourne's Albert Park will move to November 21, while the round in Shanghai, scheduled to take place on April 11, will now only go ahead if another round drops off the schedule.

F1 officials have been forced into action with strict coronavirus travel restrictions in place in both countries.

The announcement means two of the opening three rounds have fallen by the wayside. But the sport remains confident of staging a record-breaking 23-round campaign.

Lewis Hamilton will kick off his championship defence in Bahrain on March 28 before the circus heads to Europe for a race in Imola on April 18.

It is expected Portimao in Portugal will then host the third round on May 2 before the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona a week later.

Australia's new date of November 21 means the season will be extended by one week, with the campaign closing in Abu Dhabi on December 12.

Online Editors