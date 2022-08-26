| 15.8°C Dublin

Audi announces entry into Formula One as engine supplier from 2026 season

A general view of the West London Audi dealership, Brentford.

German car giant Audi has announced it will enter Formula One in 2026.

The manufacturer confirmed its move at this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix, joining the grid as an engine supplier in line with the sport’s new power unit regulations.

While Audi only revealed its intention to enter as an engine manufacturer, it has been linked to a tie-up with Sauber. Audi said it will announce which team it will partner before the close of the year.

“I am delighted to welcome Audi to Formula One, said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali. “It is an iconic automotive brand, pioneer and technological innovator.

“This is a major moment for our sport that highlights the huge strength we have as a global platform that continues to grow.

“It is also a big recognition that our move to sustainably fuelled hybrid engines in 2026 is a future solution for the automotive sector.

“We are all looking forward to seeing the Audi logo on the grid and will be hearing further details from them on their plans in due course.”

Audi chief executive officer Markus Duesmann and Audi chief technical officer Oliver Hoffmann confirmed the manufacturer’s entry to F1 alongside Domenicali and FIA president Mohammed ben Suleyman on Friday morning.

“Racing is in the DNA of Audi,” said Duesmann. “If you think about Le Mans, DTM and Formula E, we have always been very active and very successful, and we want to continue this success story in F1.”

Porsche are also expected to join F1 in 2026 as an engine partner to Red Bull.

