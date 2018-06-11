Andreas Perez dead: 14-year-old Moto3 rider dies following crash at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Promising young Spanish Moto3 rider Andreas Perez has died from injuries sustained in a crash in Barcelona over the weekend.

Promising young Spanish Moto3 rider Andreas Perez has died from injuries sustained in a crash in Barcelona over the weekend.

The 14-year-old was racing in the second Repsol Moto3 FIM CEV event of the day for his team Reale Avintia at the Circuit Barcelona Catalunya on Sunday when he crashed on turn number five at the course, before being struck by riders behind him.

After being immediately attended to on the scene, Perez was transferred to Sant Pau Hospital in Barcelona with serious brain injuries, however was later pronounced dead. Perez made his Moto3 debut last year after impressing in the battle for the European Talent Cup, before permanently joining Reale Avintia this season.

"We have lost a great rider, but moreover a great person and we will miss him a lot," read a team statement. "The team and all its sponsors want to offer all their support and wishes to Andreas's family in these extremely difficult moments." Perez's death is the third in as many years at the Catalonian track, following that of Enric Sauri in the 24 Hours of Catalonia race last year and Moto2 rider Luis Salom in 2016.

Reuters