12 years without a win Down Under: Red Bull look to banish Australian Grand Prix hex

Ian Ransom

Red Bull stand poised to shrug off their Australian Grand Prix hoodoo on Sunday and continue their domination of the Formula One world championship as rivals struggle for pace.

Red Bull have not won at Albert Park since former driver Sebastian Vettel claimed the 2011 race, but there may be no stopping the constructors champions this year at the lakeside circuit.

