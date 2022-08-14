More glory for Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy as Irish duo claim gold at European Championships

Fintan McCarthy, left, and Paul O'Donovan celebrate after winning gold in the Men's Lightweight Double Sculls Final at the European Championships at Olympic Regatta Centre in Munich, Germany. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

It’s never about how they start, it’s always about how they finish, and once again no crew had any answer to the sheer power and irresistible speed of Irish rowers Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy at the European Championships in Munich.

The reigning European, World and Olympic champions won Ireland its first gold medal of the multi-sport Championships in the lightweight double sculls, and did so with apparent ease, clocking 6:34.72 to come home with a clear-water, 3.68-second advantage over silver medallists Italy.

This was never in doubt, at least if you knew the way these two typically race.

From the first stroke that sent them on their way down the 2000m course at the Olympic Regatta Course to the last, as they crossed the line at a speed no other lightweight crew can match, this was the only eventuality. For so long, success has almost been a given for O’Donovan, who with four world titles, two Olympic medals and now three European titles has etched his name firmly among the all-time greats of his sport.

Their approach today? “We don’t really have much of a plan,” admitted McCarthy. “We just go out and do it.”

Their start was typically conservative, the pair playing their usual game of shadow boxing with their rivals, hitting 500m in third place, 1.18 seconds behind the leaders. By halfway, they had moved up to second, still trailing the Swiss leaders by half a second, which, against O’Donovan and McCarthy, is about as relevant to the end result as having a superior ring entrance to Tyson Fury.

Because the latter half is when they come into their own, when their outlying ability for this sport always makes itself so apparent. It’s never been about their top-end speed, more their otherworldly ability to sustain it.

At halfway, they seemed to be rowing well within themselves, but looks can be deceiving.

“I don’t think you’re ever comfortable, really, in a race like that,” said O’Donovan. “You’re on the edge, hanging on. We were still working hard.”

At 1500m, O’Donovan and McCarthy edged in front for the first time, the cluster of Irish in the stands cheering in a celebration that didn’t seem premature, not when everyone knew what would happen next.

In the space of just 200 metres, they pulled more than a boat-length clear, and their advantage only extended to the finish, with Olympic bronze medallists Italy coming home 3.68 seconds behind them, and Switzerland just under five seconds back in third.

When the Irish pair stepped off the water, they were a picture of contrasts – the clean-cut McCarthy beaming a bright, energetic smile, the shaggy-haired, walker-who-got-lost-in-the-woods O’Donovan looking more serious. Perhaps it was because he’s been down this road so many times before. Perhaps it was because the significant effort required to win gold still had him swimming in fatigue.

The scariest thing – for their rivals at least – was that O’Donovan was not as his best, his medical studies the chief priority throughout the year, with rowing taking a back seat for much of the winter as he dabbled in cross-country running with Leevale Athletic Club.

“I’ve not done as much training as in years gone by, I’ve not done a huge amount of formal testing either,” he said. “But some of the training pace stuff we’ve done together has been pretty good.”

How much time had they spent training together since winning that Olympic gold in Tokyo?

“Oh, not much,” said O’Donovan. “I’ve just had a few spins before getting here, and we’ve been in the boat since Tuesday.”

But once again, they had conjured up that magical illusion – giving the impression of a late-race surge when, in reality, it was just about holding pace in a way no one else can.

“Maybe it looked like we gave a big dig, but we were digging and maintaining speed and the others were falling off a bit,” said O’Donovan. “Fintan has been going really well all year. He stepped up again this year and I could feel that behind me, he was driving things along and it made a big difference.”

By now they know each other so well that little needs to be said in the race itself, their only communication being a quick word from McCarthy 500m into the race which had “steadied the ship”, according to O’Donovan. “There’s no need to say much, we know what the story is,” he said. “You can feel what the other person is doing, so it’s grand.”

Such is their stranglehold on the event that it feels as if other crews are racing for second when they’re on the line, but McCarthy says if that’s the case, they don’t feel it.

“We just focus on ourselves and see what happens,” he said.

However, O’Donovan said he engaged in some psychological warfare ahead of the final, claiming he shouldered the Italian crew as they walked to the water. “And then Fintan delivered the killer blow out on the course,” he laughed, his cheeky smile, as always, making it hard to know if he was joking.

In the wake of such a performance, peerless as it was, talk soon turned to next month’s World Championships and whether the all-conquering duo will chase another gold there. O’Donovan isn’t so sure.

“It’s a big question for me,” he said. “I’ve to go back to school next week and I need all the time studying I can get so I won’t be failing all my exams and repeating next year, which is when I want to be off. So we’ll see about that.”

Either way, this was one exam he and McCarthy had passed in impeccable fashion – their place atop European and world rowing secured, with scant trace of a threat emerging anytime soon.

Elsewhere, there were some near-misses at medals for the Irish contingent on the final day of rowing action in Munich, with Aoife Casey finishing fourth in the women’s lightweight single sculls, her time of 8:11.68 leaving her just 1.4 seconds away from the bronze medal.

In the lightweight women’s double sculls, Lydia Heaphy and Margaret Cremen finished fourth in 7:37.51, just over half a second outside the podium positions. Steven McGowan and Katie O’Brien finished fourth in the para mixed double sculls final.