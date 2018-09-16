'Ministers congratulate Dominant' - Shane Ross involved in another sporting gaffe with tribute to rowing champion

Minister Shane Ross has been involved in another embarrassing sporting error after a message of congratulations to Ireland's rowing world champions called Sanita Puspure by the wrong name.

Puspure coasted to victory in the women's single sculls in Bulgaria today, following on from the O'Donovan brothers' triumph in the lightweight double sculls yesterday and as Minister for Sport, Shane Ross rushed to congratulate the gold medalists along with Minister for State for Sport Brendan Griffin.

However, the headline of the press release paying tribute to the gold medalists read: 'Ministers congratulate Dominant on her assured dominance which led to long deserved gold'.

Earlier in the day, RTÉ had written a headline for a recap of the race that read, 'Dominant Puspure powers to world gold for Ireland', with many speculating that this could have been the origin of the gaffe.

This isn't the first time that Shane Ross has got his sporting heroes mixed up. After Ireland's Grand Slam victory last March, the minister posted a photo featuring Rob Kearney but referred to him as his brother Dave.

Online Editors