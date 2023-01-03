| 12.4°C Dublin

Close

Michael Smith throws nine-darter on way to winning PDC World Championship

Michael Smith celebrates with the Sid Waddell trophy after winning the final of the Cazoo World Darts Championship against Michael van Gerwen at Alexandra Palace, London Expand

Close

Michael Smith celebrates with the Sid Waddell trophy after winning the final of the Cazoo World Darts Championship against Michael van Gerwen at Alexandra Palace, London

Michael Smith celebrates with the Sid Waddell trophy after winning the final of the Cazoo World Darts Championship against Michael van Gerwen at Alexandra Palace, London

Michael Smith celebrates with the Sid Waddell trophy after winning the final of the Cazoo World Darts Championship against Michael van Gerwen at Alexandra Palace, London

Jonathan Veal

Michael Smith fired a stunning nine-dart finish on his way to winning the World Championship for the first time after a brilliant victory over Michael van Gerwen at Alexandra Palace.

The 32-year-old, a two-time runner-up including a painful defeat to Peter Wright 12 months ago, hit darting perfection in the second set and continued to produce some mesmeric scoring as he won one of the greatest finals ever 7-4 that left him in tears of joy.

Most Watched

Privacy