Michael Conlan wins first professional title as he secures WBO Inter-Continental Featherweight belt

Former Olympic medallist Michael Conlan won the first title of his professional career tonight when beating Jason Cunningham in a WBO Inter-Continental Featherweight scrap in Manchester.

On the undercard of the Carl Frampton showdown, Conlan won easily enough, 97-92 according to two judges and 98-92 on the third card.

It was the tenth win of Conlan's still-young professional career and while there is a long road to travel to a world title bout yet, Conlon showed in this one that he is learning the pro game - slowly but surely adding punching power to the superb boxing technique that carried him so far in amateur boxing.

Online Editors