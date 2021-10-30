McGovern aims to shake off ‘curse’ in first round of the Cup

ÉANNA coach Darren McGovern believes his side “can’t expect to challenge” for silverware, despite making the last National Cup final in 2020.

The Monaghan man, whose side face Belfast Star in the Cup first round today, oversaw promotion to the Super League in 2019 before paving a path to the following season’s blue riband decider.

The pandemic drew everything to a halt shortly after that final, but McGovern remains cautious of his charges’ sharp rise in recent years as the Cup competition resumes this weekend.

“When I came in, we had a really good first season in Division 1, then we won the league and got to the final a year later,” he said.

“But I was kind of saying to myself, ‘it’s one year too soon.’ I think we’re still a team in transition and we can’t be expecting to be challenging.”

Éanna may indeed struggle to mount a significant challenge this weekend after suffering several injuries following three rounds of league action.

“Our new signing from Killester, Tolu Antonio, ruptured his patellar tendon in week one. And Stefan Zecevic is back walking on his knee, but he is weeks away from getting out there again.

“Then we’ve Mark (Reynolds) with his knee injury, Neil Lynch as well with his niggle and then Danny Heaney carrying a bit of an injury. Hillary Nets is the same.

“There’s certain parts of our practice that we’re not doing anymore just to make sure lads are OK for Saturdays and we’re already going into week four. We’ve just been hit by the curse.”

Although he has endured an unfortunate start to the season, McGovern is delighted the sport returned to action after an 18-month hiatus.

His focus switched to the Wicklow footballers during that time after former manager Davy Burke called upon his services as an attack coach last year.

“I really enjoyed it, especially when the basketball was completely off. It was great to be involved with a team between mid-March, April and on into the summer,” he said.

“We were successful enough to stay in Division 3. For Wicklow to stay up, it was a great achievement.”

McGovern says he will “remember forever” the parting words of Garden County stalwart Seánie Furlong from his time with the footballers.

“Seánie said to me, ‘I wish you were around years ago when I was good. The little things just get us those little points. We always had to fight for everything and then all of sudden we get a couple of points and a couple of goal chances.’ I smiled for a week after that compliment.”

McGovern will hope he can continue smiling this season, this time on the basketball court.

NATIONAL CUP FIXTURES

TODAY – Men’s National Cup Rd 1: Belfast Star v DBS Éanna, De La Salle College, 6.30; DCU Saints v Killester, St Vincent’s Glasnevin, 7.0; NUIG v Maree Templeogue, NUIG Kingfisher, 7.0.

Women’s National Cup Rd 1 : Killester v Glanmire, IWA Clontarf, 6.0; St Mary’s Castleisland v DCU Mercy, Castleisland CC, 6.30.

Men’s National Cup (Div1) Rd 1: Tolka Rovers v LYIT Donegal, Tolka Rovers Sports Complex, 6.0; Limerick Sport Eagles v Titans BC, UL Arena, 7.0; Killarney Cougars v Limerick Celtics, St Brigids Killarney, 7.30; Drogheda Wolves v WIT Vikings, Ballymakenny College, 7.30.

Women’s National Cup (Div 1) Rd 1: Limerick Sport Huskies v Phoenix Rockets, UL Arena, 4.30; Ulster University v Templeogue, UUJ, 5.0.

TOMORROW – Men’s National Cup Rd 1: Tralee Warriors v Ballincollig, Tralee Sports Complex, 2.0.

Men’s National Cup (Div 1) Preliminary Rd: St Paul’s Killarney v Portlaoise Panthers, Castleisland CC, 4.15. Rd 1 – UCC Demons v Ulster University, Mardyke Arena, 3.0; Malahide v EJ Sligo All Stars, Malahide Community School, 3.30.

Women’s National Cup (Div 1) Rd 1: LYIT Donegal v Swords Thunder, LYIT, 2.0.

WEDNESDAY

Men’s National Cup (Division 1) Rd 1: IT Carlow v Dublin Lions, The Barrow Centre, 12.30.