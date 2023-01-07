| 7.7°C Dublin

Close

Mark Reynolds rolls back the years as Éanna book place in final against Maree

Trinity Meteors and Killester to set for all-Dublin showdown in women’s decider

Éanna's Joshua Wilson in action against Keelan Cairns and Adrian O'Sullivan of Ballincollig during their National Cup semi-final at Neptune Stadium in Cork. Photo by: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Éanna's Joshua Wilson in action against Keelan Cairns and Adrian O'Sullivan of Ballincollig during their National Cup semi-final at Neptune Stadium in Cork. Photo by: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Éanna's Joshua Wilson in action against Keelan Cairns and Adrian O'Sullivan of Ballincollig during their National Cup semi-final at Neptune Stadium in Cork. Photo by: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Éanna's Joshua Wilson in action against Keelan Cairns and Adrian O'Sullivan of Ballincollig during their National Cup semi-final at Neptune Stadium in Cork. Photo by: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Barry Lennon

JOINT league leaders Maree and Éanna will face one other in the National Cup decider after their semi-final triumphs at Cork’s Neptune Stadium tonight.

The line-up for the women's final was also decided as the sides from the capital, Trinity Meteors and Killester, prevailed in their last-four encounters in the second city.

Most Watched

Privacy