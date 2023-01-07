Mark Reynolds rolls back the years as Éanna book place in final against Maree

JOINT league leaders Maree and Éanna will face one other in the National Cup decider after their semi-final triumphs at Cork’s Neptune Stadium tonight.

The line-up for the women's final was also decided as the sides from the capital, Trinity Meteors and Killester, prevailed in their last-four encounters in the second city.

In this evening’s last game, Mark Reynolds rolled back the years by scoring 18 points for Éanna, who were forced to fight back to secure a 77-71 victory over Ballincollig.

The 38-year-old and his team-mate Kristijian Andabaka’s 21 proved crucial as the Cork side edged the second and third quarters by a single point.

But a last-quarter rally secured Éanna another shot at cup glory following the disappointment of their 2020 final defeat to Templeogue.

They now face Maree coach Charlie Crowley, who praised his charges’ efforts in their 86-68 victory over St Vincent’s in the first men’s semi-final.

“We haven't won the cup before so it's very exciting. Hopefully, people in Galway see this and get behind it,” he said.

“I need to watch what I say because I have such adrenaline now and my language sometimes is crude, but I'll just say I’m delighted.

“And I'm delighted for the guys there. They’ve put up with so much of my rubbish for the past two years so nights like this make all that worthwhile.”

St Vincent’s felt further away than ever from securing a first title since 1994 as American Jarett Haines shot 28 points to power the Galwegians to victory

The Dubliners struggled to match Maree’s foreign legion as 6ft 9in Spaniard Rodrigo Gomez hit nine and Haines shot 14 in the first quarter to secure a 29-16 opening-period lead.

By half-time that advantage had grown to 53-34 as St Vincent’s challenge faded as quickly as it started, allowing the Galwegians secure their place in the final.

Earlier, Mayo ladies football Dayna Finn led the way for Trinity Meteors by shooting 24 points in their 82-60 victory over fellow Dublin-side DCU Mercy in the later women’s game.

The 22-year-old was ably assisted by Claire Melia (19) and American-import Celena Taborn (20) in an encounter they dominated throughout.

“I'm delighted. It was a great team win and that's what we've been looking for as the last few games we've hit a few blips,” Finn said.

In the first women’s semi-final, 2020 champions Killester provided a more-entertaining affair in their 87-77 win over Waterford Wildcats.

Chyna Latimer shot 34 points for the winners, who edged ahead by 23-21 in the first quarter before the Waterford wrestled back control to lead by 46-42.

However, Killester muscled back their advantage to ensure an all-Dublin decider in two weeks’ time.

Men’s National Cup semi-finals

Maree 86 St Vincent’s 68

Éanna 77 Ballincollig 71

Women’s National Cup semi-finals

Trinity Meteors 82 DCU Mercy 60

Killester 87 Waterford Wildcats 77