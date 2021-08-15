Mark Keenan guides Ireland to second European basketball title

Ireland captain Jason Killeen celebrates with the cup and his team-mates after their European Championship for Small Countries triumph. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Ireland have been crowned champions of the European Small Countries tournament with John Carroll paving the way for the country’s second European title by scoring 20 points in their final game.

Coach Mark Keenan masterminded an unbeaten run in this championship to secure the honours, having captained the last Irish side to win the competition in 1994.

The Templeogue coach drew equally from Irish talent at home and abroad, with six of his 12-man squad plying their trade in either Spain, Germany or the USA.

The victory in Tallaght represents a turnaround for the national team which had been disbanded from 2010 to 2015 to cut costs after Basketball Ireland found itself in €1.2million of debt.

For the moment, however, Irish basketball will want to revel in this latest triumph.

Unlike Ireland’s Saturday clash, in which they thrashed Gibraltar 113-63, Malta provided some competition at least.

The Mediterranean nation came out of the traps quickest as Massachusetts-born brothers Tevin and Aaron Falzon put pressure on the home side, by hitting a combined 10 points for the visitors in the first 10 minutes.

Carroll steadied the ship by registering his first seven points to get Ireland on the scoreboard as they wrestled their way to a 23-17 lead by the end of the first quarter.

Keenan’s men began to assert themselves in the second period with players who had managed to continue playing basketball abroad during the pandemic.

Seán Flood, recently returned from Germany, and Connecticut-born Will Hanley both hit seven points in this spell to help Ireland to a 51-32 half-time lead. Malta too relied on this approach with Tevin Falzon, who plays his basketball in the Italian Serie B, shooting 11 of his 17 points by half-time.

However, the Maltese would require more than that as the home side maintained control in the third, as they enter the final period 73-54 to the good. Their challenge faded as they were unable to match the spread of the Irish scorers as Carroll hit 20, Jordan Blount 17 and Flood 16 to seal the deal.

“The guys are superb, they’re all MVPs, they all sacrificed minutes for the good of the team,” Keenan said.

“It would have been great to have a few fans here but it doesn’t take away from the achievement. We’ve shown Basketball Ireland that we need to be at the next level.”