Mark Keenan appointed as head coach of Irish men's basketball team

Basketball Ireland has announced that Mark Keenan will take up the position of head coach of the Irish men's basketball team from January 1, 2019.

Basketball Ireland has announced that Mark Keenan will take up the position of head coach of the Irish men's basketball team from January 1, 2019.

Keenan will coach the Irish team up to the conclusion of the 2020 FIBA European Championship for Small Countries. Keenan replaces coach Peter Strickland in the role.

Keenan is currently in charge of Templeogue in the men's Super League, where he has won two Hula Hoops National Cup titles and a men’s Super League title.

Speaking about his appointment, Keenan said: "I feel very honored, delighted and excited to be given the opportunity to be part of our senior men’s national team. I believe we will have a very talented group of players to work with and am looking forward to the prospects and challenges ahead."

Online Editors