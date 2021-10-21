Making history – Emma Slevin finishes 19th in first World Gymnastics final appearance

Ireland's Emma Slevin competes in the vault event at the women's all-around final during the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at the Kitakyushu City Gymnasium in Kitakyushu. Photo: Getty Images

In Japan, Ireland’s Emma Slevin finished 19th in her first appearance in a World Gymnastics Championships.

The 18-year-old Galway gymnast made history as she became the first Irish competitor to feature in an All-Around final at this level.

Earlier this year, she became the first Irish gymnast to qualify for the AA finals at European Championship level.

In today’s world final in Japan, she scored 11.266 on floor; 13.600 on vault (her highest score of the day); 12.533 on uneven bars and finally 12.733 on balance beam to secure 19th place. She had qualified 21st.

Gymnastics Ireland’s Women’s National Performance Coach, Sally Batley commented: “Emma is a phenomenal athlete, she’s incredibly driven and is constantly striving to improve and to be the best version of herself, so there was certainly potential here today to feel the pressure.

“She should be so proud; she did a great job out there and hit some great scores, even with two uncharacteristic errors. Her energy, focus and composure in the arena were outstanding and to finish with such beautiful work on beam was a truly great way to end the Championships."

Russia's Angelina Melnikova grabbed gold after seeing off two rivals from the United States.

Melnikova, who claimed all-around bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, finished with a score of 56.632, ahead of Leanne Wong on 56.340 and Kayla DiCello on 54.566.