'Magpie' O'Connor exits PDC World Championship in disappointing fashion after 4-1 defeat to Ryan Searle

Limerick man Wiilliam 'Magpie' O'Connor made a disappointing exit from the PDC World Darts Championship, going down 4 sets to 1 to England's Ryan Searle.

Limerick man Wiilliam 'Magpie' O'Connor made a disappointing exit from the PDC World Darts Championship, going down 4 sets to 1 to England's Ryan Searle.

The world number 50 had high hopes going into the Round 3 clash against an opponent ranked 12 places below him. And he made a dream start, taking the first set against the throw 3 legs to 1.

However, a break of throw in the third leg of the second set opened the door for Searle to level and he made no mistake, closing the set out 3-1.

The match really swung on the third set as both players struggled for form with breaks of throw in the second and third legs. O'Connor battled back from two legs down to have a dart to take the set but missed and visiblly wilted after going 2 sets to 1 down.

It was one way traffic from there in as Searle grew in confidence. O'Connor was only able to take one more leg as the Englishman secured a place in the last 16 with a comfortable 4-1 victory.

O'Connor was the second Irish player to exit the tournament today after Daryl Gurney surprisingly lost to Jamie Lewis earlier in the afternoon.

Online Editors