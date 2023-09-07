‘Mad scientist’ approach can help Lions challenge Chiefs in NFL season opener, says Jeff Reinebold

Almost seven months since the Kansas City Chiefs were crowned Super Bowl champions, the NFL makes its long-awaited return to our screens tonight, with the title holders kicking the season off against the Detroit Lions.

This season will be a particularly interesting one in the Motor City, as the Lions are expected to finally banish their reputation as perennial losers, while Kansas City look to cement their dynasty status with a third Super Bowl win in five years.

Tonight’s challenge presents the perfect opportunity for Detroit, led by eighth-year quarterback Jared Goff, to make a bold statement. A strong performance in Kansas City can inspire hope that the Lions can top their division for the first time since 1993 – before their current mini-league, the NFC North, even existed, Detroit then plying their trade in the old NFC Central.

And for NFL analyst Jeff Reinebold, success is overdue in Detroit.

“It has been a long hard grind in Detroit. Some great players went in there, they have had some Heisman Trophy winners, individually great players, but they have never been able to put a great football team together,” said the Sky Sports pundit and long-time gridiron coach.

“But I think the hype train began to chug when Detroit got on Hard Knocks. And (head coach) Dan Campbell is such a unique personality, and his coaching style is a combination of old-school, hard-ass toughness and new-school trash talk that I think America got fascinated with them.

“So they captured the imagination, and defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is a local boy who got drafted out of Michigan. And with that all this synergy started, and they have jumped on it.

“And they have drafted well. They have a mad scientist approach in Detroit too – they don’t care what you think, they will do what they do.

“And this is critical – when there is a synergy between the front office, coaching and playing then you have a great chance. And Campbell has taken a unique approach – which is not surprising considering he is a unique dude. And he has embraced it and said ‘yeah we want to be looked at as the top dog in the NFC North and we expect to win the championship’.

“And that is why they have played to well with players who are sort of discarded pieces. The (LA) Rams gave up on Jared Goff, they didn’t think he was good enough to take them to where they wanted to go, even though they went to the Super Bowl with him. And now, out of every quarterback in the NFC North, Goff is the guy I trust the most.

“And at Arrowhead the Lions are going to go in there and they won’t be afraid. They are willing to throw punches and they won’t fear the Chiefs.”

What stands in front of the Lions is an unmatched opportunity to leave Arrowhead Stadium unscathed. Although the Chiefs are the reigning champions, and are led by Patrick Mahomes, the best quarterback of the current generation, not everything is falling into place for Andy Reid’s team.

News broke on Tuesday night that tight-end Travis Kelce hyper-extended his knee in practice, and although it is not expected to be a long-term injury, it could see him sidelined for the early part of the season. In addition, star defensive lineman Chris Jones is not in the building, and says he will not play until he agrees a new contract deal with the team, leaving the Chiefs without two significant forces from their championship-winning run.

And for Reinebold, the intensity that comes in being in the AFC West could be a significant factor in their hopes to be the first team to win consecutive Super Bowls since the New England Patriots in 2004-05.

“The Chiefs’ hopes for another Super Bowl could come down to what they are going to do to get Chris Jones back in camp,” said Reinebold after the announcement of live shows in Dublin, Limerick and Belfast with Pro Football Ireland.

“Jones is one of the most disruptive defensive players in the NFL, he is the cornerstone of the defence.

“But obviously they have weapons on offence, they have Mahomes, they have Andy Reid – I mean you talk about mad scientist, there’s a football coaches’ football coach. The guy is an absolute football junkie, and with that there is a real high expectation to Kansas City, and it leads to a phenomenal opening match-up.

“The Chiefs need a third Super Bowl to be considered a dynasty, in my view. Like the Steelers in the 70s, the 49ers in the 80s, the Cowboys and the Patriots after. Not two, three.

“And they are on the cusp of that, and frankly their biggest challenge will be to get out of the AFC, not to win the Super Bowl. Because the AFC is a meat grinder.

“I worked in Kansas City for coach Dick Vermeil (Chiefs head coach 2001-05) and there are some deep-seeded hatred games against the Raiders, Broncos and Chargers that go back decades. I mean the first thing you learned when you walk in there is that you don’t like the Raiders, and they have improved in the offseason. Jimmy Garoppolo has been a good acquisition.

“Those are still the biggest games on the Chiefs schedule, and every one if those three teams will be better this year. And Andy Reid will be preaching this every day – ‘we can’t throw our helmets on the field and think people will run away from us’. And beating Detroit will be for them a huge statement of intent.”

