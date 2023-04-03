Luck and inspiration reign as Cork clubs Ballincollig and Glanmire return victorious

Brittany Byrd of The Address UCC Glanmire is presented the MVP award by Basketball Ireland president PJ Reidy after Glanmire's Champions Trophy win. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Keelan Cairns of Ballincollig celebrates with the trophy after their Super League final win at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Ballincollig player-coach Ciarán O’Sullivan admitted his side were “lucky” that a wedding ruled out Maree’s captain Eoin Rockall in their 78-64 Super League final win over the Galwegians.

Saturday’s decider clashed with the marriage of Mike Rockall, who is the ‘influential’ skipper’s brother, as the Corkonians beat the cup champions to seal the club’s first top-flight title.

O’Sullivan is also the groom’s brother-in-law and the wedding in Co Cavan was his next destination following Ballincollig’s historic victory in the National Basketball Arena.

“It’s a great day for Mike and Ciara Rockall now. I’ll get up there to Cavan and celebrate with them. Hopefully, then I’ll join the lads for the celebrations tomorrow,” O’Sullivan said. “I will say we got a bit of luck. Eoin Rockall, who is a very influential captain, wasn’t there. I thought they really missed him at certain stages.”

He also praised his charges, which included captain and brother Adrian O’Sullivan, who achieved the feat in only their second year at this level.

“We were really good on the day. We did our homework. We did what we needed to do and we’re champions,” he said.

Ballincollig had American import John Dawson to thank in large part after his 31 points earned him the MVP award in this decider.

The 27-year-old, who played in the NBA’s developmental G League last season, remained uncertain about his future with the Cork club.

“That’s if they want me back. I pray about every decision I make and I make it with my wife. It’s a possibility, but we’ll see,” Dawson told TG4.

Maree’s preparations were not helped when their bus to Dublin suffered a breakdown, but despite the setbacks the cup champions led the first quarter by 18-15.

However, Dawson shot 11 points in the second period to give Ballincollig a 39-32 half-time lead which they would not relinquish in a testy affair.

Earlier, another Cork side, Glanmire, beat DCU Mercy 88-77 in the Champions Trophy final, sealing a record ninth post-season title.

​The Cork women were also missing a key player as the aforementioned wedding also ruled out Claire O’Sullivan, who is the groom’s twin sister and wife to the Ballincollig boss. Her coach Mark Scannell, however, hailed her off-court influence as his side retained two of three titles they won last season.

“She made a speech in the dressing-room last week and I thought it really held true for today,” Scannell said. “She knew she wasn’t going to be here, but I thought her words were really inspirational and I think the team played off of that today.”

The only disappointment was perhaps the half-full arena in which Chicago woman Brittany Byrd shot 33 points for Ballincollig, which earned her MVP. It still didn’t dampen her mood.

“I’m feeling amazing right now, it’s pretty good. This is my first time on the big stage and I just felt relaxed. I just took a deep breath in and knew this was my game to win the trophy,” Byrd said.