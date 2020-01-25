Lorcan Murphy inspires Templeogue to National Basketball Cup glory

The result would have lifted the Randolph family after Darren and West Ham were knocked out of the FA Cup following a 1-0 defeat to West Brom earlier this afternoon.

However, it was fellow Wicklow man Murphy who starred with an impressive tally of 33 points at the National Basketball Arena in the all-Dublin decider.

Templeogue enjoyed a 44-31 halftime lead over their capital city opponents but were forced to hold off a final-quarter fightback to claim their third cup title.

Late baskets from Randolph (three), Jason Killeen (two) and a free throw from MVP Murphy were required to help hold off Éanna, who reduced the gap to two points in the final period.

Earlier, Ballincollig made history by becoming the first team to win three consecutive President's Cups following a 73-67 overtime triumph over IT Carlow.

Online Editors