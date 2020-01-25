Sport Other Sports

Saturday 25 January 2020

Lorcan Murphy inspires Templeogue to National Basketball Cup glory

Templeogue 78 Éanna 68

25 January 2020; Griffith College Templeogue players, including Kris Arcilla, centre, celebrate following the Hula Hoops Pat Duffy National Cup Final between DBS Éanna and Griffith College Templeogue at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght, Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile
25 January 2020; Griffith College Templeogue players, including Kris Arcilla, centre, celebrate following the Hula Hoops Pat Duffy National Cup Final between DBS Éanna and Griffith College Templeogue at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght, Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile
Barry Lennon

Barry Lennon

Lorcan Murphy inspired a Templeogue side, containing Ireland keeper Darren Randolph's brother Neil, to National Cup glory over with victory over Éanna tonight.

The result would have lifted the Randolph family after Darren and West Ham were knocked out of the FA Cup following a 1-0 defeat to West Brom earlier this afternoon.

However, it was fellow Wicklow man Murphy who starred with an impressive tally of 33 points at the National Basketball Arena in the all-Dublin decider.
Templeogue enjoyed a 44-31 halftime lead over their capital city opponents but were forced to hold off a final-quarter fightback to claim their third cup title.
Late baskets from Randolph (three), Jason Killeen (two) and a free throw from MVP Murphy were required to help hold off Éanna, who reduced the gap to two points in the final period.

Earlier, Ballincollig made history by becoming the first team to win three consecutive President's Cups following a 73-67 overtime triumph over IT Carlow.

Online Editors

The Left Wing: Schools rugby special - 'The St Michael’s dream team are the side to beat'

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport