Laser focus brings out the best in Lynch

Finn Lynch enjoyed a personal best sailing in the Men's Laser Standard yesterday with a 13th place finish at the Laser European Championships in the Polish city of Gdansk.

The Carlow man sailed a strong final series which saw him close out the gruelling six-day event in the 24-year-old's highest standing of the week.

Irish sailing performance director James O'Callaghan praised his achievement, saying: "Finn's result shows how close we are to the standard required to qualify the nation next year for the Tokyo Olympics. At the same time, with rivals Spain and Italy finishing just ahead and Belgium and Greece just behind, the challenge is clear. It really shows how fine the margins are at this level. There is no doubt the result will give Finn the confidence to keep pushing hard through the winter to improve one more notch".

Meanwhile, Liam Glynn's result (43rd place) and qualification for the gold fleet will set him up well for the upcoming season.

However, Ewan McMahon (43rd in the silver fleet) will be disappointed given the fact that he qualified for the gold fleet at the 2019 World Championships.

In the Women's Laser Radial, Annalise Murphy will be disappointed with her final position of 27th but there was better news for the rest of the squad as Aoife Hopkins enjoyed a solid performance and finished 32nd.

Teenager Eve McMahon (16) enjoyed a strong performance, and her qualification for the gold fleet and final position in 45th place bodes well.

Meanwhile, Irish Sailing's Academy sailor Tom Higgins finished sixth in the Men's Laser Radial.

Irish Independent