Fermnanagh's Brendan Dolan ensured that Irish interest in the PDC World Darts Championship will extend beyond Christmas with an emphatic 4-2 win over 19th seed, Mervyn King.

Fermnanagh's Brendan Dolan ensured that Irish interest in the PDC World Darts Championship will extend beyond Christmas with an emphatic 4-2 win over 19th seed, Mervyn King.

King forced to step aside as Brendan Dolan marches into Round 4 of PDC World Darts Championship

Despite losing the opening leg, Dolan took control early on, rattling off the next three to take the first set 3-1.

The first four legs of set two went against the darts but Dolan finally held his throw to secure it in the fifth and take a 2-0 lead.

King cam back strongly after the break and leveleld the match a two sets apeice and looked to have the momentum in the fifth with the darts in the deciding leg.

But Dolan pulled out a maxium at the best possible time to leave 41 and once King failed to checkout his 161, the Irishman mopped up to hit the front again.

The final set also went the distance but Dolan held his nerve to close out the match and reach the last 16 for the first time in his career.

Dolan will play either Benito Van De Pas or Toni Alcinas for a place in the last eight.

Online Editors