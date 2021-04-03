| 7°C Dublin

Killorglin pair have boat pointed in right direction

Sinead Kissane

Aileen Crowley, right, with, Monika Dukarska of Ireland competing in the Women's Pair B Final during the FISA World Rowing Championships 2019 in Linz, Austria. Photo by Andreas Pranter/Gepa Pictures/Sportsfile Expand

The town of Killorglin, Co Kerry might have some explaining to do later this summer if two of its locals are in the one boat competing for Ireland in the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Two rowers, in the one boat, from the same town with a population of just over 2,000? Turns out Skibbereen might not be the only place to pull-off that kind of feat.

Aileen Crowley and Monika Dukarska finished second in the ‘B’ final at the 2019 World Rowing Championships which qualified the Women’s Pair boat for the Tokyo Olympics for the first time. But as it is in rowing, it was the boat that qualified, not the rowers in it.

