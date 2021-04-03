Killorglin pair have boat pointed in right direction

The town of Killorglin, Co Kerry might have some explaining to do later this summer if two of its locals are in the one boat competing for Ireland in the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Two rowers, in the one boat, from the same town with a population of just over 2,000? Turns out Skibbereen might not be the only place to pull-off that kind of feat.

Aileen Crowley and Monika Dukarska finished second in the ‘B’ final at the 2019 World Rowing Championships which qualified the Women’s Pair boat for the Tokyo Olympics for the first time. But as it is in rowing, it was the boat that qualified, not the rowers in it.

Crowley and Dukarska will only find out next month if they’re definitely going to the Olympics, even though they rowed the boat to qualification at the Worlds. A head-scratcher? Well, their hometown, Killorglin, has a tradition of coronating a wild male goat every August for Puck Fair so it’s fair to say that not everything in life is easy to understand.

Crowley and Dukarska may come from the same town that has the River Laune running through it, but they never really expected their lives to converge like this.

Crowley is over three years younger than Dukarska. She started with Killorglin Rowing Club at 15 and it’s a sport her family, including her mother and older brother, participated in. On the other hand, Dukarska didn’t know what rowing was when she was approached by a girl in the Intermediate School Killorglin and asked if she wanted to join the local rowing club.

A few weeks previously, in November 2006, Dukarska and her family moved from Poznan to Kerry after her mother’s job got liquidated. Dukarska was 16, had very little English, and literally stood out because she was tall. Once the girl described what rowing was through arm-actions, Dukarska understood.

She was desperate to make friends so she would have agreed to any sport they asked her to join. There wasn’t much of an overlap in the Killorglin Rowing Club between Dukarska and Crowley when they were teenagers. Dukarska rowed a few times with Fionán, Crowley’s other brother.

Before she finished as a junior, Crowley left Killorglin to join Muckross, which was the club her mother used to row with. The Crowley-Dukarska connection could easily have petered out here.

A decade later, their worlds merged again. Crowley studied architecture and competed with UCD, she did a six-month stint in Perth, joined Old Collegians Boat Club (an alumni of UCD Boat Club) and started with the high-performance team in Rowing Ireland in the summer of 2017. Dukarska became a two-time World Coastal champion in the women’s solo in 2009 and 2016, she got her Irish passport in October 2012, completed two Masters in Tralee IT, started a PhD and linked back in with the high-performance team in the winter of 2017.

By then, she wasn’t the only Killorglin woman in town.

“I don’t think we were, as you say, mates when we were in Killorglin and then when she went to UCD I lost touch with her in a way. We saw each other at regattas and stuff. We wouldn’t really have been chatty or anything like that,” Dukarska says about Crowley. “Then in 2017, we just appeared and there we were together. There was a period of getting to know each other again. Once we were in the boat together, even in 2018, it was easy.”

There’s an interplay between partners in the women’s pair boat where if they’re off-kilter by the tiniest margin then it can affect the entire balance of the boat. They have one blade each – Dukarska rows the blade to the right, Crowley rows to the left.

“I’m in the bow (the front) of the boat which means I automatically make the calls. I might say a word or two every couple of hundred metres. It would be technical things like, ‘off the catch’, ‘on the legs’. You might say something every 30 strokes,” Crowley (27) explains. “I think I’m good at watching the whole field. I’d be very quick to notice if the wind is changing or if we’re going to have to make a technical change in 10 strokes time because a cross-wind is going to come in.”

They both agree there’s no dominant personality in their boat. But there is dependency. And dependency requires trust.

“I’m responsible for rhythm and rate, predominantly,” says Dukarska (30). “If I don’t get the stroke rate right, she can’t affect that in a way, so I have to make sure that we are on the right stroke rate. And I have to set a rhythm to make sure that we are rowing long, that it’s a sustainable rhythm. For her, I suppose it’s to make sure she supports that. If she doesn’t follow me correctly, then I would feel like the boat is heavy and I won’t be able to sustain that.

“I think it (trust) is crucial, especially in a pair. We have one blade each and if one person hesitates or doesn’t apply the same amount of power or doesn’t get the stroke right, the other person is affected straight away. And so is the direction of the boat. If there is any bit of discrepancy you can feel that in the boat.”

Crowley says Dukarska and herself are different away from the boat but are compatible in it.

“I’m quite lazy,” Crowley admits. “In sport, I’m very focused but as soon as I step out of the rowing centre, I could sit-down, no bother, for the whole day and not do a thing and not feel guilty about it. Monika has done like two Masters, she’s doing her PhD, she’s on the ball the whole time. Even though we are quite different outside of the boat, I do think that in the boat we’re extremely similar.

“I think with some people it might come across as blunt, if some people heard our conversations they might think we’re being hard on each other. But we’re two people in the one boat. Like, if I’m rowing badly, it’s going to affect her and if she’s rowing badly, it’s going to affect me. So, we’re pretty quick to call each other out and there’s never bad blood about it”.

“Yeah, I’m very honest. I don’t really cover it in nice words, I just say it as I see it,” Dukarska says, bluntly. “I nearly feel whatever happens on the water, stays on the water.

“It’s the place of work, so if we have to change something in it, we do it. I would find that I get frustrated sometimes, so she (Crowley) is the voice of reason.”

Dukarska had to change aspects of herself when she switched from being solo to being part of a crew. She was used to relying only on herself.

“I would be very impatient as a person,” he says. “So having patience to make a change myself but also to allow the other person to make a change. I’d be quite fiery as an individual, I suppose. I’m quite adaptable at the same time.”

Crowley, however, could never see herself going solo.

“I wouldn’t be built for a single at all. In a pair, if you’re having a bad day, there’s a part of you that’s like, ‘I’m tired, I don’t want to do this,’ but then there’s another part of you that’s like, ‘but they’re still going so you have to keep going’. So, there’s a lot of give and take,” says Crowley, and adds that the both of them being from Killorglin makes it feel like they’re part of something bigger.

“I love it. There is a part of you that wells up with pride about it. It was really special in 2019 when we qualified. (There’s a) a bigger sense of community about it.”

Next week they’ll compete in the Women’s Pair at the European Championships in Italy, which will be their first race together since the 2019 Worlds. They hope the Women’s Four will qualify next month for the Olympics, which would also ease the pressure on them keeping their seats in the Pair. Until then, competition between the eight rowers in the squad is relentless.

“We are pushing each other. In a way, everyone deserves a chance to trial for those qualified seats. But, yeah, I suppose part of you would feel that I qualified it (the boat), so I should be in it,” Dukarska laughs. “But from selection policy, it has to be seen to be fair and transparent and open to all.”

Their connection is more than Killorglin. Crowley and Dukarska have taken different routes to get to where they are today. It’s not just about where they come from, but where they want to go.