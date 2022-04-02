Kieran Donaghy and Tralee Warriors secure basketball league and cup double

Tralee Warriors rallied to an historic first double after a 78-72 final triumph over Neptune to claim the league title tonight having already beaten the Cork men in January’s cup decider.

Aaron Calixte led the scorers with 21 points in the National Basketball Arena as Kieran Donaghy and Co fought back from a 42-38 half-time deficit.

The Warriors trailled throughout but things changed after Neptune's top scorer Nil Sabata (21) had to come off after colliding with the advertising hoarding in the last quarter.

Tralee took the lead for the first time moments later when a Nikola Roso lay-up edged the Kerry men ahead by a single point with just three minutes remaining.

Expand Close Kieran Donaghy of Garvey's Tralee Warriors celebrates a score during the InsureMyVan.ie SuperLeague final win over C&S Neptune, Cork, at the National Basketball Arena in Dublin. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile / Facebook

Whatsapp Kieran Donaghy of Garvey's Tralee Warriors celebrates a score during the InsureMyVan.ie SuperLeague final win over C&S Neptune, Cork, at the National Basketball Arena in Dublin. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

A Donaghy three-pointer moments later made the vocal travelling Kerry supporters believe as the Warriors saw out the dying stages of the game.

Meanwhile, Claire Melia led the scorers with 26 points as Glanmire triumphed 82-68 in the Women’s Champions Trophy final beating Cork city rivals Brunell to complete the treble.

The post-season play-off title completes the set for Mark Scannell's runaway side following regular-season league and cup victory earlier this season.

The 22-year-old Melia had amassed a personal tally of 24 points by the midway point, including four three-pointers, to lead by 60-35 at halftime.

The Kildare woman could then afford to ease off and, even though Brunell brought it back to just six points in the final period, Tierney Pfirman's two two-pointers allowed them hold on for glory.

Earlier, Mayo's Aidan O'Shea cut a dejected figure in the arena after his side, Sligo All-Stars, were beaten 88-81 by Neptune's city rivals Demons in the Men's Division 1 final.

TODAY’S RESULTS

Men’s U-20 National League plate final: Templeogue 82 Sligo All-Stars 67

Women’s Division 1 league cup final: Ulster University 58 NUIG Mystics 56

Men’s Division 1 Final: Demons 88 EJ Sligo All-Stars 81

Women’s Champions Trophy final: Glanmire 82 Brunell 68

Men's Super League final: Tralee 78 Neptune 72