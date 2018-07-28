Katie Taylor defends her world titles with third round stoppage of American Kimberly Connor

Ireland's Katie Taylor successfully defended her WBA and IBF titles in the O2 Arena in London with a third round stoppage victory over an outmatched Kimberly Connor.

Ireland's Katie Taylor successfully defended her WBA and IBF titles in the O2 Arena in London with a third round stoppage victory over an outmatched Kimberly Connor.

Taylor improved her flawless professional record to 10-0 with another dominant victory over the American lightweight.

The Olympic gold medallist unloaded a barrage of punches forcing the referee to step in and call an end the fight after just three of the scheduled ten rounds.



The Bray fighter's next bout is expected to be against Cindy Serrano on the 6th of October in Chicago.

More to follow.

Online Editors