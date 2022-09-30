Jordan Blount's Basketball Diary: 'Returning home helps honour my father's memory'

I wish my father, Gary, could see me now as my journey has finally come full circle with my return to play basketball in Cork this season.

My dad always dreamt of playing basketball abroad when he was younger but then his first child came along, and his priorities changed overnight.

Thankfully he saw me follow that dream as I went on to play in England, Spain, the US and Iceland before he sadly passed away in 2020.

He was the reason why my whole basketball journey began so it would have been great if he could have seen me return to where it all started in Cork.

I left my home on the north side of the city when I was 15 to play in Plymouth but have never really played at the top level in Ireland in the ten years since.

I could not have scripted it better than to begin my first season back home with Neptune against Demons tomorrow as the two Cork teams add another chapter to their storied rivalry.

Neptune weren't my first club though.

My dad spotted my talent and then nourished it when he was the coach at Glanmire. He taught me everything, was always encouraging but never pushy.

Even before I bounced a ball, I looked up to him.

When I was six or seven, I was very jealous that my two older brothers would get to go to the club with him and I didn't.

Eventually though, they got sick of listening to me complain and brought me along in the car, and I fell in love with basketball as soon as I got on that court.

I tried my hand at a bit of football and hurling but I wasn't any good at anything else, so thankfully I was naturally gifted with a basketball.

My dad had six kids, but he always joked that I was named after Michael Jordan because he knew I had that natural feel for the game straight away.

It was inevitable that I was going to be called Jordan when I was born in 1997 – the same year that my legendary namesake won a fifth NBA title with the Chicago Bulls.

MJ came back into both my life and my dad's in 2020.

Even though I hadn't been home much over the past decade, I came back from playing abroad as Covid halted everything the summer before he passed away.

We had our routine every morning; Go get the paper, come home for a cup a tea and watch another episode of the Michael Jordan documentary, 'The Last Dance'.

It reminded dad of the inspiration he took from the Bulls legend, but it reminded me of the inspiration I take from my father.

I'm grateful for having spent that quality time with him now. It was the simplest thing in the world but, looking back now, it was one of the most amazing times of my life.

Another such moment was getting married over the summer, which allowed me take stock and influenced my decision to return home.

I first met my wife, Salma, when I was playing in Chicago but we tied the knot in Egypt, where she's originally from.

Salma has been getting to know Cork since we arrived over the summer and she will be in Neptune Stadium for tomorrow's game.

It will be great to come up against my old friends tonight like Demons stalwart Kyle Hosford in such a big game.

I remember my dad coming home with ‘The Echo’ one evening when I was a kid with the news that Kyle was going to Manchester to play basketball.

His move proved that somebody from this side of the city could do it and that helped inspire me.

It's a special thing to have followed Kyle's path abroad and also to live my dad's dream.

Returning home will help honour my father's memory.

