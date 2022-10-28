Jordan Blount's Basketball Diary: 'I was gutted Kieran Donaghy couldn't play us'

Kieran Donaghy in action for Tralee Warriors against Neptune's Nil Sabata during the last season's National Cup final. Photo by: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

We remain the only unbeaten team in the league after our win over Tralee Warriors last weekend, but I was still gutted that their 'Star' man Kieran Donaghy didn't face us.

Football reigns supreme in the Kingdom, so I understand he had to be there for Austin Stacks in their hour of need – the Kerry club relegation final.

They must have felt Donaghy's loss on the football pitch when he came off injured for a spell in the second half in that defeat on Sunday.

Having yet to face him on the court, I wanted to play him because he is the heartbeat of the Warriors and Stacks.

I admire big characters like Donaghy as, in 90 per cent of teams I've played in, I have occupied that role.

Although when I was playing for Lleida in Spain's second division, the LEB Oro, I was not the top dog, which was a bit unusual for me.

Having been around professionals since I was child, I knew I had to adapt to the role they wanted me to play, or I was out the door.

Being a pro is not about the money you make, but your approach to those scenarios, and the lessons I learned from Neptune stalwart Ger Noonan stood to me at that time.

Ger hung up the boots with Neptune's Super League team two years ago, but the professional example he set still thrives within our side.

I saw it last weekend through Nil Sabata, who moved from Barcelona to Cork to work and play with the team several years ago.

He was there when things were not good for Neptune and suffered heart-breaking defeats to Tralee Warriors in both the league and cup finals last season.

Even though there was added emotion to that encounter as result of those loses, Nil still handled it really well and had a fantastic game against Tralee.

He impressed the week beforehand as well by scoring 30 points in our win against Ballincollig, where my brother plays.

Having maintained a game face the week beforehand, I was able to speak to Colm again after the final buzzer of that encounter.

Though that was probably easier for me because as well as suffering defeat, he got on for just 13 seconds in a tight game.

Fortunately for us results are going well, but there are lots of things we can improve on as we still try to find a rhythm to this season.

Our hands-on chairman Tom O'Sullivan – he's doing the scoresheet for an U-11 game in the gym as I write this – has been a big help in taking away the off-court pressures.

Tom and the club even arrange simple things like a bus to Galway to face Maree tomorrow, which allows our coach Colin O'Reilly to focus his attentions on basketball. A team bus like that is not something all basketball clubs can afford.

As that our game tomorrow will be away, many of our supporters will have to catch it on the new BasketballIreland.tv stream. We just need to repay their support with another win.

THIS WEEK'S FIXTURES

FRIDAY

Men’s Super League – Tralee Warriors v Demons, Tralee Sports Complex, 7.30.

Women’s Super League – Glanmire v Brunell, Mardyke Arena, 7.45.

SATURDAY

Men’s Super League – Belfast Star v Sligo All-Stars, De La Salle College, 6.30; KCYMS v Emporium Cork Basketball, Killorglin Sports Complex, 7.15; Killester v Moycullen, IWA Clontarf, 7.30; Éanna v Templeogue, Coláiste Éanna, 7.0; Marian v St Vincent’s, UCD Sports Centre, 7.0; Maree v Neptune, NUIG Kingfisher, 7.0.

Women’s Super League – Killester v Waterford Wildcats, IWA Clontarf, 3.30; Fr Mathews v Mystics, Fr Mathews Arena, 5.0; Liffey Celtics v Trinity Meteors, Leixlip Amenities, 7.0.

Men’s Division 1 – Portlaoise Panthers v Team North West, St Mary's Hall, Portlaoise, 7.0; Waterford Vikings v SETU Carlow, Carrickpherish Hall, 7.0; Limerick Sport Eagles v Killarney Cougars, UL Arena, 7.0; Dublin Lions v Limerick Celtics, Coláiste Bríde, 7.30; Drogheda Wolves v Ulster University, Ballymakenny College, 7.30; Moy Tolka Rovers v Malahide, Tolka Rovers SC, 7.30.

Women’s Division 1 – Moy Tolka Rovers v Cavan Eagles, Tolka Rovers SC, 5.0; Phoenix Rockets v Swords Thunder, Lisburn Racquets, 7.0; Oblate Dynamos v Templeogue, Oblate Hall, Inchicore, 7.0; Portlaoise Panthers v Marble City Hawks, St Mary's Hall, Portlaoise, 8.0.

SUNDAY

Women’s Super League – DCU Mercy v Ulster University, DCU Arena, 2.30.

Men’s Division 1 – St Paul’s Killarney v Fr Mathews, Killarney Sports & Leisure, 3.0.

Women’s Division 1 – Limerick Celtics v SETU Carlow, Crescent College Dooradoyle, 3.15.

TUESDAY

Women’s Division 1 – Dublin Lions v St Pauls Killarney, Coláiste Bríde, 7.0