Jordan Blount’s Basketball Diary: ‘I often get stick for my own self-confidence and my team joke about it’

Another week, another derby.

While I expect tomorrow's game to be entertaining, our opponents Ballincollig shouldn't be as hostile as Demons were two weeks ago.

They wanted to make that clash in Neptune stadium into a gritty encounter but we planned to stick to our principals and play our own way.

However with players from both sides ejected and others being fouled out, it's clear we didn't quite stick to that plan.

While that may have hurt us, thankfully we edged the win in what was one of the most hectic games I have ever played in.

Demons' loudest supporter Martin Hosford – who is also father to their captain Kyle – was giving us abuse from the first minute to the last.

And despite being at the harsh end of his heckling, he was the first one to embrace me on court at the end of our victory.

I know I would have been welcome at Martin's home if I called up afterwards – even if we did spoil the party as they prepared to celebrate his wife's 60th birthday that night.

That community spirit is what Cork basketball is all about, so it's great to have that Neptune-Demons rivalry back in the league.

The atmosphere at our win on the road against Moycullen last Sunday was always going to struggle to match the heat of a Cork city derby.

I will be playing against my little brother Colm tomorrow, which is something my late father would have loved to have seen. He will, of course, be in our thoughts.

Colm has been stuck for playing time in Ballincollig as he may be a bit behind some of the other more-experienced guys there, but he deserves his chance nonetheless.

Figuring out what position works best for him has been one of his big challenges. He usually plays – like me – as a power forward, but he is a bit more rough around the edges.

Moving positions like that can be troublesome for many people.

Although, I am always confident that I can play every position on the court as I have studied the game of basketball my whole life and changed roles several times.

I often get stick for my own self-belief and my team joke about it.

We had a meeting about confidence on the court recently and afterwards one the lads piped up: “Jordan, you don't need to listen to anything said there.”

I don't mind that as it only strengthens my convictions.

That is why I fitted in so well when I played college basketball in the United States, where confidence is regularly encouraged.

Whereas in Ireland when it comes to a confident person, people often say, “who does your man think he is?”

In America, I always put my hand up when the media people at my college, the University of Illinois at Chicago, wanted to do stuff with us.

I have no problem putting my face in front of a camera – as everybody who knows me knows.

Chicago was amazing. We had swimming pools, steam rooms, weights rooms, full-time physios and access to a 24-hour gym. We made full use of it all.

If you were walking by at midnight or at 1.0am you would see my Canadian team-mate Godwin Boahen heading into the gym. He would finish up at 2.30am.

I had my brother Colm over to Chicago and then to Iceland last year to help him experience what life was like to play in college and play professionally.

Experiencing that himself was a better insight than me explaining it to him.

I certainly was not telling him too much this week and, even though he lives and works in Cork as well, I won't be talking to him until after game.

THIS WEEKEND’S FIXTURES

SATURDAY

InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Super League – Demons v Moycullen, Mardyke Arena, 4.30; Templeogue v Belfast Star, Nord Anglia International School, 5.30; Neptune v Emporium Cork Basketball/Ballincollig, Neptune Stadium, 6.30; Marian v Éanna, UCD Sports Centre, 7.0; Maree v Tralee Warriors, Kingfisher Gym, 7.0; KCYMS v St Vincent’s, Killorglin Sports Complex, 7.15; Sligo All-Stars v Killester, Mercy College Sligo, 7.30.

MissQuote.ie Women’s Super League – Glanmire v Liffey Celtics, Mardyke Arena, 2.30; Mystics v Brunell, Kingfisher Gym, 3.30; Killester v Trinity Meteors, IWA Clontarf, 5.30; Ulster University v Fr Mathews, Jordanstown Sports Village, 5.0.

Men’s Division 1 – Fr Mathews v SETU Carlow, Fr Mathews Arena, 5.0; Limerick Celtics v Killarney Cougars, Crescent College Dooradoyle, 7.0; SETU Waterford Vikings v Limerick Sport Eagles, Carrickpherish Hall, 7.0; Drogheda Wolves v Moy Tolka Rovers, Ballymakenny College, 7.30; Dublin Lions v Malahide, Coláiste Bride, 7.30.

Women’s Division 1 – Cavan Eagles v Oblate Dynamos, Virginia Show Centre, 4.0; Limerick Celtics v Marble City Hawks, Crescent College Dooradoyle, 4.45; Swords Thunder v Portlaoise Panthers, ALSAA, 5.30; Dublin Lions v Templeogue, Coláiste Bride, 5.30; Tolka Rovers v Phoenix Rockets, Tolka Rovers SC, 6.0.

SUNDAY

Women’s Super League – DCU Mercy v Waterford Wildcats, DCU Arena, 2.30.

Women’s Division 1 – the SETU Carlow v Limerick Sport Huskies, Barrow Centre, 12.30.