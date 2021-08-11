John Carroll gets Ireland off to a flyer in European Championships opener

John Carroll of Ireland in action against Josep Oriol Fernandez of Andorra. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

John Carroll got Ireland’s European Championships off to a flyer, shooting 24 points in their opening-night win over Andorra at an empty National Basketball Arena last night.

The 27-year-old’s efforts see Ireland sit level on points with Malta in the round-robin competition, after the Maltese defeated San Marino 96-65 earlier yesterday.

Carroll, who plies his trade with Spanish side Albacete, was more than a match for the microstate and would have given a crowd plenty to cheer had spectators been allowed.

Although public health advice kept supporters out of the arena, the home win boosts a sport which has been on a pandemic-enforced break for over a year.

Staging a European tournament here should pave the way for the Super League’s return in September, even if obstacles are still to be overcome.

Interim Basketball Ireland CEO Paddy Boyd last week reported “a reticence” from Government to a full return to indoor sport amid a rise in Covid cases.

The pandemic’s effects were brought home to the basketball community this week when U-16 women’s coach Andy Gill had to withdraw from international involvement following a positive test.

Thankfully, however, attention could finally return to matters on the court last night after the prolonged break.

Templeogue’s Lorcan Murphy scored the first seven Irish points of the game in the first minute and a half to give his side early control of their European opener.

Connecticut-born 31-year-old Will Hanley also impressed early on during his Ireland debut by also scoring seven points to help secure a 29-23 lead by the end of the first quarter.

Only Guillem Colom, of Spanish top-flight club MoraBanc Andorra, registered more and hit eight of his 25 in the first period to keep the visitors in touch.

Ireland maintained a handle over proceedings in the second quarter with power forward Carroll propelling them into a 10-point lead at one stage.

Andorra brought back the deficit to six points after their forward Albert Pons had to be substituted following an awkward fall inside the first three minutes.

Their challenge was not enough as Carroll kept the scoreboard ticking over, having shot 19 points by half-time and given Mark Keenan’s men a 57-45 lead.

They began to increase their stranglehold over Andorra after the break, having firmly shaken off any rust from almost 18 months of inactivity.

Two-pointers from Ciarán Roe, Neil Randolph and a brace of Jordan Blount free throws gave the home side a comfortable 19-point lead at one stage.

Carroll could afford to ease off the gas, adding just another four points to his tally in the third period as Ireland entered the final quarter 78-60 to the good.

They maintained that cushion throughout the final 10 minutes as threats of a significant challenge from Andorra faded. Although the visitors rallied somewhat, Murphy’s slam dunk, putting Ireland 93-79 ahead, stole any momentum the men from the principality could muster.

“We brought a lot of energy to that performance,” said Murphy. “I’m delighted to be back playing. It’s very nice to be back playing with one down, three to go.”

Ireland next play San Marino tomorrow at 7.0.