Jenny Egan hoping eastern promise can deliver Olympic dream at final qualifiers

SALMON LEAP canoeist Jenny Egan hopes to reach new heights by claiming the last Olympic spot available to her in the K1 200m tomorrow.

She must progress from the heats (4.20am) and semi-finals at the qualifiers in Siberia before winning Friday's final for the last ticket to Tokyo.

The Kildare paddler will hope to right last week's wrongs in the Russian city of Barnaul, having missed out at the European qualifiers in Hungary in both the K1 200m and K1 500m.

And although physically closer to the Japanese city this time, the tight schedule has forced Egan to abandon one avenue of qualification.

“The programme doesn't really allow you to do the both the K1 200m and K1 500m because if you make the 'A' final there's only 28 minutes from the start of one final to the start of the next final,” she says. “It's just not possible to race both so I just decided to race the K1 200m here.”

The 34-year-old knows hardship, having already missed out on both the London Olympics and the Rio Games, both times by just one place.

“I've been so close to it before. It's tough when you're so close and you miss out but thankfully I love our sport. I love everything about our sport,” she says.

“I'm very passionate about K1 5,000m racing and what's great for us is that the K1 5,000m is in the Europeans. For me there's so much to it than just the Olympic games. I'm so glad I have that passion for the other distances as well.”

Egan, who specialises in 5,000m and canoe marathon disciplines, longs for those classifications to become Olympic grade some day.

“That'd be a dream come true. I think it's very entertaining for people, especially outside our sport, because it's very tactical and there's so many elements that can happen during it.”

Making Tokyo, in whatever classification, would be a dream realised.