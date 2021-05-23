| 7.3°C Dublin

Jenny Egan claims canoeing World Cup silver 

Barry Lennon

SALMON LEAP club canoeist Jenny Egan made up for missing out on Olympic qualification by claiming World Cup silver in the K1 5,000m.

The Kildare paddler put in an impressive performance coming home just 0.087 seconds behind German winner Paulina Paszek at the event in the Russian City of Barnaul.

Silver was welcome consolation for the 34-year-old having missed out on the final Olympic place available in the K1 200m last Friday.

Unfortunately for Egan, who has previously claimed World Cup gold, her preferred longer-distance categories are not at this year’s Tokyo Games.

Egan was in action yesterday in the K1 200m where she improved on her disappointing qualification performance, finishing seventh and 1.29 seconds behind Austrian victor Viktoria Schwarz.

