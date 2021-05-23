Jenny Egan claims canoeing World Cup silver 

SALMON LEAP club canoeist Jenny Egan made up for missing out on Olympic qualification by claiming World Cup silver in the K1 5,000m.

The Kildare paddler put in an impressive performance coming home just 0.087 seconds behind German winner Paulina Paszek at the event in the Russian City of Barnaul.

Silver was welcome consolation for the 34-year-old having missed out on the final Olympic place available in the K1 200m last Friday.

Unfortunately for Egan, who has previously claimed World Cup gold, her preferred longer-distance categories are not at this year’s Tokyo Games.

Silver Medal!!! 🇮🇪🥈 Jenny Egan continues the comeback with a 2nd place finish in the 5000m 🚣ââï¸ A great race with an even better finish, a tiny margin to the gold 🙌 Congratulations Jenny!! 🥈 pic.twitter.com/AC2UWW6m5O — Canoeing Ireland (@CanoeingIreland) May 23, 2021

Egan was in action yesterday in the K1 200m where she improved on her disappointing qualification performance, finishing seventh and 1.29 seconds behind Austrian victor Viktoria Schwarz.