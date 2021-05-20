Jenny Egan advances to final of Olympic qualifiers

KILDARE canoeist Jenny Egan continues her quest to make this year's Olympics after progressing to the K1 200m final at the global qualifiers this morning.

The Salmon Leap Club paddler's time of 43.682 saw her finish third in the semi-final, won by Sweden's Moa Wikberg in 42.737, to advance at the event in the Russian city of Barnaul.

Earlier, Egan had also come home third in her heat after posting 45.278, behind the Singaporean winner Jiexian Stephenie Chen (44.896).

The 34-year-old must win tomorrow's decider at 8.17am in Siberia to secure the one remaining ticket to this year's games in Tokyo.

Tomorrow will be her final shot at qualification, having missed out at last week's European qualifiers in Hungary in both the K1 200m and 500m classifications.