Jarett Haines stars for Maree to seal Galway a first National Basketball Cup title

Maree 74 Éanna 69

Maree head coach Charlie Crowley celebrates with his players after their victory in the National Cup final. Photo by: Ben McShane/Sportsfile Expand

Maree head coach Charlie Crowley celebrates with his players after their victory in the National Cup final. Photo by: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Barry Lennon

MAREE won a first National Cup title for Galway tonight, bringing the trophy across the Shannon for the first time since Liam McHale’s Ballina did so in 1996.

But they had a man from further west to thank for this much-coveted victory as American Jarett Haines led their scorers with 35 points.

