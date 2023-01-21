Jarett Haines stars for Maree to seal Galway a first National Basketball Cup title

MAREE won a first National Cup title for Galway tonight, bringing the trophy across the Shannon for the first time since Liam McHale’s Ballina did so in 1996.

But they had a man from further west to thank for this much-coveted victory as American Jarett Haines led their scorers with 35 points.

The 23-year-old shone brightest in this tense affair for the youthful Galwegian side, whose coach Charlie Crowley is aged just 25, and captain Eoin Rockall just 24.

Maree’s foreign legion were ready for battle as Haines, Spaniard Rodrigo Gomez and Croat Zvonimir Cutuk accounted for Maree’s 63 points in the National Basketball Arena.

Maree, spurred on by their vociferous supporters, drew first blood through a Stephen Commins three pointer and quickly gained an 9-0 advantage.

Neil Lynch got Éanna off the mark after four and half minutes and, following a Josh Wilson three-pointer, they led.

But Gomez, Haines and Cutuk all hit six of the best in the first quarter to ensure Maree started the next period 21-20 ahead.

Éanna kept pushing Maree in the next quarter and their persistence paid off when they took the lead for the second time again through a Wilson three pointer.

The Dubliners held on to ensure for a slender 34-32 lead at half-time but the Galway side swung it back to 50-48 in their favour going into the final quarter.

John Burke was sprung from the bench and shot five points to give Maree a 67-61 advantage and the belief to get over the line.

But 14 points from New Yorker Haines in the last period ensured they did just that, before they drove back down the M6 with the cup in their hands.