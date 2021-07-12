It’s ‘all or nothing’ for Annalise Murphy as Rio hero targets another Games to remember

To meet Annalise Murphy is to experience a small act of misdirection, the 31-year-old’s calm, polite and down-to-earth demeanour offering little indication of the competitive fire that rages within.

But it’s there, alright, shown only to those who really know her, those who witness the daily toil and the physical toll of a training regimen that has made the Dubliner among the world’s top sailors.

You can’t win an Olympic silver medal without a generous helping of talent, but those who were there long before Murphy sailed into Irish sporting history know this is a story about nurture far more than nature.

“She’s remarkable in her consistency,” says James O’Callaghan, performance director for Irish Sailing. “She does the work every day, no matter how she feels. She understands if you want to be good at something, you have to do it every day. It’s a very simple mantra, but it’s actually quite hard to follow.”

O’Callaghan has worked with Irish Sailing since 2005 and is well placed to judge what separates those who fall by the wayside and those, like Murphy, who go on to make it at the highest tier.

“There’s no silver bullet, no magic trick, it’s a high tolerance for monotony,” he says. “She does the work day in, day out and that’s what makes champions. There’s lots of people with talent who don’t make it because they’re not able to do the workload or they’re afraid to fully commit, afraid it might not work out.”

Even in her teens, when sailing was as much about socialising as it was about competitive success, Murphy was never afraid to commit.

“That’s the bit of courage people don’t really see with Olympians and medal winners,” says O’Callaghan. “They make a conscious choice they’re going to put themselves out there to see how it works out. There’s a vulnerability in that but you have to commit, you can’t do it on a half measure or you get found out at this level.”

And so she commits, logging 30 hours of training each week, which can range from sailing to cycling, weight training to yoga, and that’s before we get to things like video analysis or equipment maintenance that drain away whatever time and energy remains.

For Murphy, sailing wasn’t so much a deliberate choice in her childhood as a way of life. Her mother, Cathy McAleavy, competed in the 470 class at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul while her father, Con, is an international race official. The family are members of the National Yacht Club in Dún Laoghaire, where Annalise started sailing at the age of seven.

Her siblings, Claudine and Finn, were also high-achieving young sailors, and Annalise was inspired by her older sister to enter the Irish sailing academy, travelling to international events and getting a taste of life at the sport’s top level. She went on to study science at UCD but stepped away from that to focus on sailing in 2009, the same year she had her international breakthrough, finishing eighth at the World Championships.

If faith is taking the first step when you don’t see the whole staircase, then 2009 was the year Murphy took one giant leap towards her Olympic dream.

“That’s where the courageousness comes in,” says O’Callaghan. “You make a commitment and work hard and you ultimately don’t know what the outcome will be. That’s the beauty of sport. That year she thought, ‘wow, I have an opportunity to go to the London Olympics’ and she just decided to take the opportunity and go for it. She never looked back.”

Murphy would eventually return to her studies at UCD, but her prime focus remained sailing, training under the guidance of coach Rory Fitzpatrick.

“Part of her is a perfectionist, it’s all or nothing,” says Fitzpatrick. “Some of those qualities sit in the back of her head but in the end they manage to beat the world when it counts.”

Read More

On the build-up to the London Olympics, Murphy was so driven that she’d sometimes refuse to come to shore even after several hours of practice.

“It was worrying that she’d want to stay out but she just wouldn’t come in if she knew what we were doing wasn’t going beat the others,” he says. “Those things make her stand apart.”

Murphy was just 22 when she lined up at the London Games, and she went from ecstasy to agony in the final few days of the laser radial as a medal slipped from her grasp. She wound up in that cruellest position: fourth.

If anything, that lit an even greater fire, and after getting back on dry land that day in floods of tears, she wrote a memo to herself: ‘Not to fear losing but to see the opportunity to fight to win.’ The following year, she stayed true to that mantra, winning gold in the laser radial at the Europeans in Dublin.

The apex of her career arrived in 2016, Murphy forcing the Irish sporting public to take a crash course in the laser radial as she swept to a silver medal in Rio. At the Irish Sailing high performance headquarters in Dún Laoghaire, a giant photo of Murphy hugging Fitzpatrick following that medal win adorns the wall, a reminder to all there to keep on keeping on.

“She’s a great role model for all sailors coming through that programme,” says O’Callaghan. “She’s proof of concept, of what’s possible. It inspired lots of young girls to say, ‘I’d like to go to the Olympics and be like Annalise.’ Within our own programme she’s very generous with her time with Aoife Hopkins and Eve McMahon, who’s an up-and-coming star. There’s a legacy there already.”

In 2017 Murphy chose to navigate a new path, signing up for the Volvo Ocean Race and finishing the round-the-world, 45,000-mile expedition, which took close to nine months.

“It changed me in so many ways,” she said. “It showed me that something I thought I’d never be able to do, I was able to do.”

As she trained her sights on the Tokyo Olympics, she chose to turn her back on the laser radial to pursue a medal in the 49er FX, teaming up with Katie Tingle. But after falling short of their targets in 2019, Murphy chose to revert back to competing as an individual, focusing again on the laser radial.

For many the postponement of the Tokyo Games proved a curse, but given Murphy had a shortened time to prepare last year it just might be a blessing. Despite her achievements, she will go in as an underdog, having finished 27th in the European Championships last October.

“Her form hasn’t been particularly good leading into the (Olympic) regatta,” says O’Callaghan. “But I’ll put it this way: it’s not any worse than it was coming into Rio.”

And we all know what happened there.

Guide to Irish sailors in Tokyo

Ireland will have two boats competing in sailing at the Tokyo Olympics: Annalise Murphy in the women’s laser radial and Robert Dickson and Seán Waddilove in the men’s 49er.

The action gets under way on July 25 at Enoshima Yacht Harbour, constructed for use at the 1964 Games, which is about an hour’s drive southwest of central Tokyo.

Murphy will be competing at her third Olympics, and the Irish public will already be familiar with the Dubliner’s history in this realm, having finished fourth at the London 2012 Games and second in Rio in 2016.

Dickson and Waddilove, meanwhile, will be competing at their first Games. They bring a promising underage pedigree to this level, having won the 49er U-23 junior world title in Marseille in 2018. They left it late to book their spot, securing qualification in Lanzarote in March at what was the final opportunity, winning the final medal race to finish third overall.

Dickson (23) is from Sutton and sails for Howth Yacht Club, juggling his Olympic preparations in recent years with a degree in sports science and health at DCU. Waddilove (24) is from Skerries and is studying international business and languages at Technology University Dublin.