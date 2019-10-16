'It's a childhood dream come true' - Olympics calling for Rhys McClenaghan after World bronze

Twelve years on, the dream had finally been realised. Rhys McClenaghan was panned out in his hotel room in Stuttgart, Germany when he realised, at long last, he was going to the Olympics.

Earlier that day he had posted a strong score in qualifying at the World Gymnastics Championships and when the final competitor of the day had finished, McClenaghan closed his laptop and called his mother in Newtonards. He had made the final. He was going to be an Olympian.

"I cried like a baby, if I'm honest," he says. "I was thinking back to when I was eight and telling my Mum I wanted to go to the Olympics. It's a childhood dream come true."

Celebrations were put on ice as he looked ahead to the final and his bid to go where no Irish gymnast ever had.

His goal was simple - perfection - and that's exactly what he achieved, the only competitor to register a score of nine for execution in last Saturday's final. But because chief rivals Max Whitlock of Britain and Lee Chih-Kai of Chinese Taipei had higher difficulty scores for their routines, they edged him into third.

Ireland's Rhys McClenaghan competing in the pommel-horse final during the 49th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at Stuttgart in Germany. Photo: Ricardo Bufolin/Sportsfile

Whitlock took gold with 15.500 while Chih-Kai took silver with 15.433, with McClenaghan scoring 15.400.

Just 11 months after shoulder surgery, it capped a remarkable comeback.

"After the surgery was quite a low point," he says.

"It was the most time off I had since I was eight and doubts started to creep in. But knowing I was doing everything I could, with the help of the (Sport Ireland) Institute and Gymnastics Ireland, I didn't feel I was alone."

His biggest support was his coach, Luke Carson, who has worked with McClenaghan since 2014 and who was so struck by his talent that in 2015 he told a rival coach that his protègè would go on to become world and Olympic champion.

When injury scuppered his chance at last year's World Championships and surgery followed, Carson saw it as a chance to rebuild his routine.

"We could be miserable or look at this as a positive and we saw it as a chance to start fresh," he says.

"To be a world champion takes that next level so we used it as an opportunity. It was tedious, it was trialling, but it helped make this possible. He knew he had to do a clean routine and he handled it like an absolute boss."

At the closing banquet last weekend McClenaghan got chatting to some of his idols, including American Simone Biles who won her 25th World Championship gold.

Rhys McClenaghan of Ireland is congratulated by his coach Luke Carson after winning a Bronze medal in the pommel-horse final during the 49th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at Stuttgart in Germany. Photo by Thomas Schreyer/Sportsfile

"You look at some celebrities and wonder do they deserve all this money and fame, but she 100 percent deserves every bit of it," he says. "She's the greatest ever."

Inevitably, his focus now turns to Tokyo, where McClenaghan will be one of Ireland's strongest Olympic medal chances. The 20-year-old embraces that expectation.

"I don't shy away from the pressure, I don't let it get to me whatsoever. I feel nervous but it goes back to the numbers in the gym. As soon as my hands go on the pommel it all goes away. It feels like home."

After a couple of weeks' rest, during which he plans to "go to a hot country and get a tan" he will lay out his Olympic build-up, looking to add difficulty to his pommel horse routine while maintaining perfect execution. Beyond that, a big hope is to help grow his beloved sport.

Gymnastics Ireland's CEO Ciarán Gallagher has overseen the sport's explosion in popularity in recent years, with membership currently at 37,000 and growing by 20 percent each year.

"The sport needs programmes but it also needs a star and Rhys is a star," said Gallagher. "The biggest driver is physical literacy. Parents know by sending their kid to gymnastics they're going to be better, fitter and stronger."

In attendance during the Gymnastics Ireland Homecoming Press Conference at Ely Place in Dublin are, from left, Sally Johnson, Gymnastics Ireland Performance & Technical Manager, Rhys McClenaghan of Ireland, bronze medallist in the pommel-horse final during the 49th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, Luke Carson, Coach to Rhys McClenaghan, and Ciaran Gallagher, Gymnastics Ireland CEO. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Carson has seen a huge transformation in his 21 years of involvement: "It was almost laughed at when I was a kid and now it's super cool," he said. "When you put that leotard on, it's like a superhero costume to kids."

As a kid, McClenaghan got plenty of stick in school for pursuing gymnastics over field sports but it's a choice he's never regretted.

"I knew I was going to go to World champs and Olympics so I wasn't going to let anyone talk me out of it. I did sacrifice a lot in school, I had to turn down parties a lot."

Just five percent of gymnasts, however, will go down the high-performance route and while McClenaghan hopes many more will follow his path to the top, his greatest wish - beyond that medal in Tokyo - is to see the sport grow further at grassroots.

As he puts it: "You don't need to have an Olympic dream to be a gymnast."

Online Editors