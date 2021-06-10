Irish basketball league to return in September after 18-month hiatus

Adrian O'Sullivan of UCC Demons shoots a basket during the National Cup semi-final against Templeogue in 2018. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The Irish basketball season will recommence on September 18 after the league’s year-and-a-half hiatus during the pandemic.

The men’s national league will be the first competition to return while the women’s game will follow two weeks later on October 2, following the announcement this afternoon.

In a further boost to the men’s game, eight-time league champions UCC Demons will play in Division One next season after sitting out the 2019/’20 season.

“Our return was always a case of when, rather than if. We’d been contacted by players looking to get back playing for Demons and there is also a particularly talented crop of juvenile players coming through, so the timing is right,” Demons chairperson Michael O’Leary said.

Additionally, teams will prepare for the season’s return with summer tournaments for both men (July 31-September 4) and women (August 28-September 18).

Basketball Ireland will announced further competition details for the pre-season competitions closer to their start.