Irish swimmer Daniel Wiffen breaks another Irish record – his third this weekend

Irish swimmer Daniel Wiffen has broken another Irish record - his third this weekend.

On his way to winning the 800m freestyle at the Stockholm Open Swim meet in Sweden, Wiffen swam another world-class time – his second at the gala.

He took two seconds off the Irish senior record of 7:46.32, finishing in 7:44.45. He now leads the 2023 world rankings in the 800m and 1500m freestyle.

The Tokyo Olympian beat Olympic bronze medallist in the event, Mykhaylo Romanchuk, for the silver medal position, with the Ukrainian finishing in 7:47.12.

Wiffen has had a very impressive weekend. On Friday, he set a new Irish standard in the 400m freestyle, lowering his 2022 record from 3:46.22 to 3:43.32, the second-fastest time in the world this year.

On Saturday, the 21-year-old had his most impressive swim knocking over 15 seconds off his Irish record of 14:51.79 when setting a new record of 14:34.9, the fastest time in the world this season, just outside the European mark of 14:33.10 and world record of 14:31.01.

Next up for Wiffen will be preparation meets in Europe ahead of the July World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, which will be the first opportunity for the Magheralin (Co Armagh) man to post a qualification time for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.