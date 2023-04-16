| 16.8°C Dublin

Irish swimmer Daniel Wiffen breaks another Irish record – his third this weekend

Ireland&rsquo;s Daniel Wiffen set the fourth fastest ever time in the world for the 1500m freestyle in Stockholm Expand

Ireland&rsquo;s Daniel Wiffen set the fourth fastest ever time in the world for the 1500m freestyle in Stockholm

Sean McGoldrick

Irish swimmer Daniel Wiffen has broken another Irish record - his third this weekend.

On his way to winning the 800m freestyle at the Stockholm Open Swim meet in Sweden, Wiffen swam another world-class time – his second at the gala.

