Irish showjumpers miss out in Rome

Michael Duffy. Photo: Sportsfile

Louise Parkes

Irish showjumping young guns were in flying form across Europe yesterday, but there was a disappointing result for the senior team competing in the first 5-Star Nations Cup of the year.

At the Global Champions Tour fixture in St Tropez, France, Michael G Duffy (24) from Mayo, steered Ashford Farm’s My Way B & V into second place in the Prix McLaren Monaco. And fourth place went to Galway 26-year-old Michael Duffy riding Rush Marsh Farm’s RMF Charly.

At Wierden in The Netherlands, Max Wachman (17) won the Roelofsen Horse Trucks Junior Grand Prix on 10-year-old bay mare Brooklyn de Hus, after a 12-horse jump-off.

At the Piazza di Siena in Rome, however, the Irish team’s first-round score saw them miss out on a place amongst the top eight of the 12 competion countries to make the cut into the second round of the Intesa Sanpaolo Nations Cup. not even a perfect clear from Darragh Kenny and VDL Cartello could save the day.

