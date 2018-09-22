Irish sailor Gregor McGuckin is out of the Golden Globe Race after his boat was rolled 360 degrees during a storm in the Indian Ocean.

Irish sailor Gregor McGuckin safe, but out of Golden Globe race, after his boat was rolled 360 degrees by 'monster' wave

The roll was so severe that his main mast was snapped. An earlier wave had knocked his boat on its side and the mizzen mast was broke.

The 32-year-old Dubliner took to the water from Les Sables d’Olonne in France on July 1 in an attempt to sail non-stop around the world but disaster has struck on his 82nd day at sea.

When McGuckin called the race office to report the incident, he said: “The sea is just savage. I was going down a swell and a monster (wave) came in from the other side, there was nothing I could have done. I was lying on the roof but it came back up. I’m a bit bruised but ok.

“The gusts must have been 70 knots.

“Typical, I’m at the furthest point from land in the Indian Ocean.”

He is left with three options; he could call on a fellow competitor to pick him up and abandon his vessel, he could ask for a tow from a passing ship or he could build a jury rig and sail 2,000 miles to Australia.

When asked what his next move would be, he responded: "I will sleep on it for now."

Online Editors