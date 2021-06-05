Irish Olympic dressage dream is in doubt

Ireland won the Second Division Longines EEF Nations Cup at Peelbergen in Holland yesterday, but the country’s Olympic Dressage dream seems to be dashed following the withdrawal of three potential team members.

From a starting field of 13 countries, Alexander Butler (Athene), Eoin Gallagher (Faltic HB) and Eoin McMahon (Chakra) produced six clear rounds between them to wrap up the Peelbergen victory without needing the services of anchorman David Simpson (Foudre F).

However, two days after Dressage star Judy Reynolds announced the retirement of the brilliant 19-year-old gelding Vancouver K, it was yesterday confirmed that Kate Dwyer is also unavailable for Tokyo selection with Snowdon Faberge as she is expecting her first baby, while Anna Merveldt’s horse is unable to compete. Her Lusitano gelding Esporim has recovered from an injury sustained earlier this year but won’t be match-fit in time for the Games.

At the European Championships in Rotterdam in 2019, the three riders joined with Heike Holstein and her mare Sambuca to clinch Ireland’s first Olympic Dressage qualification slot, but there is now much speculation that the team will be withdrawn.

Horse Sport Ireland CEO Joe Reynolds said: “We’ve lost three horses so we don’t have a team. Two riders remain qualified – Heike Holstein and Dane Rawlins – and Alex Baker is part-qualified, so participation is under consideration by the Board of Horse Sport Ireland and the Olympic Federation of Ireland.”