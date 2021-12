Keane Barry reacts after winning his match against Royden Lam during day three of the William Hill World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace, London

Keane Barry and Steve Lennon have advanced at the PDC World Championships after both enjoying victories at London’s Alexandra Palace yesterday.

Lennon claimed a stunning victory by knocking out Polish No 12 seed Krzysztof Ratajski on a 3-1 scoreline to advance to the third round, where Ryan Joyce or Mervyn King awaits.

Barry (19) is through to the second round after a nervy 3-2 win over Hong Kong’s Royden Lam, during which the Meath man rattled in checkouts of 108 and 121.