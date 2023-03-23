Irish basketball bids to make Olympics with new high-performance unit

Grainne Dwyer (left) and Orla O'Reilly (right) in action for Ireland against Russia's Tatiana Vidmer during in the 3x3 basketball quarter-final at the 2015 European Games. Picture by: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ireland will aim to qualify for the 2024 Olympics in basketball with the establishment of a new 3x3 high-performance programme.

Basketball Ireland will enter men's and women's three-player teams in the FIBA Nations League, which is an U-23 competition, as a “first step” to making the games as part of the plans.