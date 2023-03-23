Irish basketball bids to make Olympics with new high-performance unit

Ireland will aim to qualify for the 2024 Olympics in basketball with the establishment of a new 3x3 high-performance programme.
Basketball Ireland will enter men's and women's three-player teams in the FIBA Nations League, which is an U-23 competition, as a “first step” to making the games as part of the plans.
It is hoped that participation in the event will boost the national teams’ world rankings and Ireland's qualification ambitions following encouraging results in the format.
“Since the inception of the 3x3 format on the international stage nine years ago, our teams have continuously outperformed our ranking, as well as nations operating on a much larger budget,” a Basketball Ireland statement read.
“To bridge this gap, Basketball Ireland have been actively seeking high performance funding for our 3x3 programme, with the main aim being qualification for the Paris Olympics in 2024, but more realistically the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.”
Players have been invited to express their interest in trials for the Ireland U-23 teams before the Nations League begins next month.