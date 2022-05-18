Irish badminton player Nhat Nguyen scores major victory in Thailand Open

Tokyo Olympian Nhat Nguyen has achieved a breakthrough career win in a badminton World Tour event in Thailand.

Nguyen beat Denmark’s Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus, who is ranked 21st in the world, to reach the last 16 of the Thailand Open BWF Tour Super 500 event earlier today.

On the last occasion, the pair faced each the Dane won comfortably 21-11, 21-11 in the 2021 European championships.

Hans-Kristian was coming off the back of a major victory last week where he helped Denmark beat China at the Thomas Cup finals for the first time in 24 years.

Nguyen started well in the opening game as Vittinghus struggled to find his rhythm. In the second game, the Dane looked to find his way again, however, Nguyen used everything he had to keep the match within fighting distance.

Nhat’s fighting spirit paid off as the Irish man stayed solid when it came to the final points, with Hans-Kristian making some crucial errors.

Nguyen took the second game 23-21 to progress to the last 16, where he will face the number 8 seed Srikanth Kidambi of India.

Srikanth was the hero last week as he guided India to beat Indonesia to win the Thomas Cup for the first time.



