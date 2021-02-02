Irish athletes holding out hope that elite-only indoor event gets the green light

There is renewed hope among Irish athletes that they will have a chance to compete on home soil in the coming weeks, with Athletics Ireland awaiting a decision regarding its plans to stage an elite-only event in Abbotstown.

Last week Athletics Ireland cancelled its national indoor championships, which were due to be staged on February 20-21, but plans have been drafted for an event that same weekend that would allow elite athletes post qualifying times for next month’s European Indoor Championships and the Olympics. If approved, approximately 60 athletes would be able to compete across the two days, with only a handful in the arena at any one time. The proposal has been forwarded to Sport Ireland and its expert review group will make a decision in the coming days.

“It will be a micro-meet with a select number of athletes,” says Paul McNamara, Athletics Ireland’s High Performance Director. “It's there for the benefit of athletes to gain qualification standards and points towards (Olympic qualification) in the first instance with European indoor qualification in the second instance. Participation will be dependent on showing you're tracking towards qualification for one of those two meets.”

For Ireland’s elite athletes, the choice in recent weeks has been a tough one: run the risk of foreign travel to find a race or wait it out at home and potentially jeopardise Olympic qualification? Nadia Power, Ciara Neville and Sarah Lavin were among those who chose the former, with all three setting personal bests in Vienna last weekend. This week, some Irish athletes will be in action at the Czech Indoor Gala in Ostrava while others will compete in Metz, France.

With a month until the European Indoor Championships in Poland and less than five months until Olympic qualification closes, it’s inevitable many are competing abroad given racing outlets here have been non-existent for months. Under current guidelines elite athletes can travel abroad to compete, with Covid-19 tests required both immediately upon their return and after a five-day period. Staging an event for them here would require an exemption to level-5 restrictions, but those in athletics see it as a sensible solution that would allow top athletes to stay on track for Tokyo from a home base.

Phil Healy, who is comfortably within the Olympic qualification cut-off based on world rankings, chose not to race abroad this indoor season, though her coach Shane McCormack understands why many did.

“They’re forced into a position where they need to put themselves out there to get points or to run themselves into form. So we’re putting them into a situation which is not necessarily the right thing for them or for the country, health-wise.”

Healy has not raced since last summer and if plans for the elite-only event are rejected, her first race will be at next month’s European indoors. In recent weeks she has trained with Irish 400m champion Sophie Becker, one of dozens of Irish athletes with the calibre to compete at the European indoors but who has so far had no opportunity to post a qualifying time. McCormack believes the elite-only event would be of huge value to such athletes: “For people like that who are on the verge and in good nick, it's worth its weight in gold.”

