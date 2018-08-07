Sport Other Sports

Tuesday 7 August 2018

Ireland's World Cup silver medallists make a massive leap in the world rankings

6 August 2018; Ireland players, from left, Anna O'Flanagan, Nikki Evans, Chloe Watkins and Zoe Wilson during their homecoming at Dame Street in Dublin after finishing second in the Women’s Hockey World Cup in London, England. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Graham Shaw's World Cup silver medallists have jumped eight places in the world rankings after their heroic efforts in London.

The Irish Hockey team became the first side from this country to contest a World Cup final in a field sport on Sunday. A 6-0 defeat to the number one ranked Netherlands didn't detract from a truly remarkable showing.

Victories over the USA and India propelled Ireland in the last eight and shootout wins over India again and Spain in the semi's have propelled Ireland into eighth place in the rankings. Their previous best was 14th.

England (Great Britain) remain in second spot following their sixth place finish in London while Australia jumped up to third, leapfrogging reigning Pan American champions Argentina, who move to fourth and Commonwealth Games champions New Zealand who dropped to sixth. Germany meanwhile move up to fifth.

Spain took the bronze medals in London to achieve their highest ever finish in World Cup history. Their 3-1 victory against Australia has seen them move up to seventh in the rankings.

