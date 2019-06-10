Ireland's unseeded darts duo go all the way to the World Cup final before falling to powerful Scotland side

The Republic of Ireland duo Steve Lennon and William O'Connor continued to upset the odds all the way to the darts World Cup final, before their dreams were ended by Scotland in the final.

The Republic of Ireland duo Steve Lennon and William O'Connor continued to upset the odds all the way to the darts World Cup final, before their dreams were ended by Scotland in the final.

After a famous victory against No.1 seeds England earlier in the competition, Lennon and O'Connor saw off a Holland side led by world champion and world No.1 Michael van Gerwen before losing to the powerful Scottish duo of Gary Anderson and Peter Wright in the final.

Lennon produced a wonderful win against Anderson in the final, but Wright was in fine form as he beat both Irishmen to seal Scotland's first World Cup victory.

"I must admit, these Irish boys in the semi-final against Holland were fantastic," said Anderson. "Mr Lennon was incredible and they have played so well. Well done to those two boys."

Scotland had cruised into the final without losing a rubber, but their perfect recorded was ended as Lennon recorded a superb 4-2 win over Anderson.

Wright then levelled up the final as he came from 2-1 down to beat O'Connor and a tight doubles match proved crucial as Scotland eventually ran out 4-1 winners.

Despite their loss, Lennon and O'Connor collected prize money of £40,000 from the event and will carry renewed confidence with them for the rest of the darts season.

