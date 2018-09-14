Ireland's Sanita Puspure powers to victory in World Rowing Championships semi-final

Ireland's Sanita Puspure is through to the final of the final of the women's single sculls at the World Rowing Championships in Plovdiv, Bulgaria

The Latvian-born athlete produced a scintillating display to win her semi-final in style.

Fie-Udby Erichsen of Denmark staged an early lead but Puspure gradually picked off her opponents to win by two lengths at the end of 2,000 metres.

She was the fastest qualifier for the final in a time of 7:23.010.

Earlier this morning, Philip Doyle and Ronan Byrne were fifth in the men's double sculls semi-finals and progress to the B final.

The Irish lightweight men’s quad of Andrew Goff (stroke), Jake McCarthy, Ryan Ballantine and Fintan McCarthy go in their world final at 10.30am this morning.

