Dan Martin narrowly missed out on securing his third Tour de France stage win after he finished second on the latest stage of the 2018 Tour this afternoon.

Ireland's Dan Martin finishes second on stage 17 of Tour de France as Geraint Thomas extends overall lead

The Irish rider, who is representing the 'UAE Team Emirates' racing team, finished 28 seconds behind Colombian rival Nairo Quintana at the end of the 65km mountain stage.

Quintana, who started the day more than four minutes back in the general classification, hauled himself back into the top five with the second Tour stage win of his career.

Team Sky's Geraint Thomas finished third to extend his overall lead as teammate and rival Chris Froome could only finish eighth.

Froome slipped back off the main group of contenders late on the climb to the summit finish on the Col du Portet before Thomas jumped clear of rivals Tom Dumoulin and Primoz Roglic, who started the day third and fourth in the general classification.

Thomas now leads the Tour by one minute 59 seconds from Team Sunweb's Dumoulin, with Froome two minutes and 31 seconds back.

Additional reporting by PA

Online Editors