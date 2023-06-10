Ireland’s Callum Walsh wins first pro boxing belt in US
Sean McGoldrick
Twenty-two-year old fledging Cobh boxer Callum Walsh has won his first professional belt in Los Angeles after securing his seventh win on the spin and a sixth inside the distance.
Ireland’s Callum Walsh wins first pro boxing belt in US
