Ireland women's hockey coach Graham Shaw beats host of top contenders to win RTÉ Manager of the Year award

Ireland women's hockey coach Graham Shaw has been named RTÉ Manager of the Year for 2018.

Shaw led the Irish team to a historic place in the Hockey World Cup final in August after a fairy tale campaign. In what was a stunning upset, Ireland entered the tournament ranked 15th out of 16 teams, but overcame a host of heavyweights before going down to the Netherlands in the final.

Shaw beat out a host of top contenders to win the award, including Ireland rugby coach Joe Schmidt and Dublin's four in-a-row-winning manager Jim Gavin.

The other nominees were Mick Bohan (Dublin ladies football manager), Dominic Casey (Coach of Gary and Paul O'Donovan), Sally Corscadden (Irish eventing team manager), Leo Cullen (Leinster head coach), Gordon Elliott (horse trainer), Stephen Kenny (Dundalk manager), John Kiely (Limerick hurling manager) and Paudie Murray (Cork camogie manager).

It was double delight for Irish hockey on the night, with the women's side winning RTÉ Team of the Year following a public vote.

Online Editors